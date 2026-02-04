GFiber Launches Wi-Fi 7 to Enable Home-Wide, Multi-Gigabit Wireless Speeds

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-gig has been big news for awhile, but until recently, multi-gig internet has been largely restricted to wired connections. While customers could access speeds ranging from 2 to 20 gigabits into the home, capitalizing on that performance throughout the entire residence typically required the installation of internal Ethernet cabling.

This limitation is now being addressed. The GFiber Multi-Gig Wi-Fi 7 Router delivers the company’s most advanced Wi-Fi technology to date and is now included with the Home 3 Gig and Edge 8 Gig products at no extra cost.





What makes Wi-Fi 7 different?

Wi-Fi 7 isn’t just the next version number; it is a technological leap forward that allows wireless speeds to match hardwired performance. For the first time ever, customers can achieve speeds exceeding 3 gigabits per second (Gbps) over a wireless connection.

Additionally, GFiber’s Wi-Fi 7 hardware was custom-built from the ground up to highlight the strengths of our 25G PON network. Featuring ports for hardwired speeds up to 10 Gbps on both the router and the mesh extenders, and utilizing Multi-Link Operation (MLO), the hardware is designed to allow customers to maximize the capacity of their network.

Due to the level of technology embedded in the hardware, the premium Wi-Fi 7 mesh system – valued at up to $1,699 – is provided at no additional cost to subscribers.





Multi-Link Operation—a true information SUPERhighway

The benefits of the new system extend beyond the router. With mesh extenders, Wi-Fi 7 enables wireless speeds up to 3.4 Gbps across more areas of the home via MLO. While standard Wi-Fi acts as a highway, MLO serves as an intelligent traffic controller for data. Previously, Wi-Fi forced a device to choose one lane (or frequency band) at a time, leading to potential lag if that lane became congested.

MLO is designed to be more efficient, opening multiple lanes simultaneously to allow the router and extenders to send and receive data across multiple bands at once. If one frequency becomes crowded, data flows through others. This technology transitions multi-gigabit service from a localized hotspot into a home-wide reality. GFiber maintains that this level of smart, multi-gigabit coverage should be a standard feature rather than a luxury add-on.

Wi-Fi 7 comes standard. Not as an add-on.

The utility of these features depends on accessibility for everyday users. Consequently, the Wi-Fi 7 router and up to two mesh extenders are now standard for Home and Edge products, with pricing starting at just $100 per month. The initiative ensures that GFiber customers opting for a multi-gigabit experience are able to fully utilize the service.

Fulfilling the promise of the next generation of internet

GFiber was established to build an internet infrastructure that advances alongside its users. Following years of investment in a network capable of 20 gig speed , the introduction of Wi-Fi 7 into the home represents the final step in turning a long-term network investment vision into reality in the home. The launch of the new router is intended to fulfill the promise of next-generation internet infrastructure that has been under development since the company’s inception.

GFiber’s multi-gigabit wireless era has arrived – delivered without hardware restrictions, included at no extra cost, and prepared for the next generation of digital needs.

