Thermoplastic Marking Paint Market to Reach US$ 3.43 Billion by 2031 as Infrastructure Spending and Autonomous Vehicles Lift Demand | Astute Analytica

According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global thermoplastic marking paint market was valued at US$ 2,303.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 3,432.0 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.39% over the forecast period of 2023–2031.

A significant factor fueling the growth of the thermoplastic marking paint market is the surge in airport and road construction projects worldwide. As governments and private sectors invest heavily in expanding and modernizing transportation infrastructure, the demand for high-quality, durable, and long-lasting marking paints has escalated. Airports require precise and resilient markings to ensure safe aircraft navigation and ground operations, while roads need clear, visible lines to guide vehicular traffic effectively.

Alongside new construction, there is a growing emphasis on repairing and maintaining existing road networks. This trend is particularly pronounced in regions with aging infrastructure, where wear and tear have diminished the visibility and effectiveness of road markings. Regular upkeep using durable thermoplastic marking paints is essential to restore safety and functionality on these roads. Maintenance activities ensure that markings remain highly visible despite environmental stresses and heavy traffic, preventing accidents and improving overall road safety.

Autonomous Vehicles Driving Demand for Thermoplastic Marking Paints

The rapid rise in the number of autonomous vehicles globally is opening new growth avenues for the thermoplastic marking paint market. As automated driving technologies advance, road markings play an increasingly critical role in enabling the safe and efficient operation of these vehicles. Clear, durable, and highly visible markings are essential for the various sensors and guidance systems used by autonomous vehicles to navigate roads accurately and respond to traffic conditions in real time.

Automated vehicle systems rely heavily on precise lane indicators, directional arrows, and other road markings to interpret their surroundings and make driving decisions. Thermoplastic marking paints, known for their durability and high reflectivity, are particularly well-suited to meet these requirements. Their ability to withstand harsh weather and heavy traffic ensures that markings remain visible and reliable, enhancing the performance of autonomous driving systems. As a result, demand for thermoplastic coatings is expected to grow in tandem with the deployment of autonomous vehicles.

Robert N. Dingess, CEO of the US-based Mercer Strategic Alliance, emphasizes the continued significance of road markings in the evolving landscape of mixed-level autonomous driving. He notes that even as vehicles become more automated, road markings remain indispensable for guiding both human drivers and autonomous systems operating at different levels of autonomy. This underscores the necessity for high-quality thermoplastic marking paints that can support the complex requirements of future mobility solutions.

Rising Demand for Low-Emission Paints in Market

With increasing global attention on environmental sustainability, the road marking industry is witnessing a growing demand for low-emission paints. Traditional road marking paints often contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which pose significant risks to both human health and the environment. VOCs contribute to air pollution, causing respiratory problems and environmental degradation. In response, low-emission paints have been developed to minimize the release of these harmful compounds during application and drying, offering a more sustainable and eco-friendly alternative for road safety and infrastructure projects.

Low-emission paints are specifically formulated to reduce VOC emissions, thereby limiting their negative impact on air quality. By lowering the amount of harmful chemicals released, these paints contribute to healthier working conditions for applicators and reduce environmental pollution, aligning with stricter regulations on air quality and chemical safety. Their adoption reflects a broader industry shift towards greener practices that prioritize both environmental protection and public health.

A notable trend within the low-emission paint segment is the increasing use of water-based and solvent-free road marking paints. These formulations provide multiple advantages compared to traditional solvent-based paints. Water-based paints are easier to apply due to their improved flow properties and reduced odor, enhancing user comfort and efficiency. Additionally, they dry faster, which accelerates project timelines and reduces downtime on roads and highways.

Polyurethane Base Material Dominates Road Marking Coatings Market

Polyurethane base material is anticipated to hold the largest share in the road marking coatings market in 2022, reflecting its strong position and widespread adoption within the coatings industry. This dominance can be attributed to the exceptional properties and versatility of polyurethane resins, which have established them as one of the most promising and reliable materials for coating applications.

The success of polyurethane coatings in the road marking segment stems from their outstanding performance benefits. Notably, they offer excellent abrasion resistance, which is crucial for road markings exposed to constant vehicular traffic and harsh environmental conditions. This resistance ensures the longevity and durability of markings, reducing maintenance frequency and associated costs.

Beyond road marking, polyurethane coatings find extensive use in multiple sectors due to their adaptable nature. In architectural coatings, they provide protective and aesthetic finishes for buildings, enhancing durability and appearance. Their role in industrial maintenance coatings is critical for safeguarding machinery and structures against wear and corrosion. Moreover, polyurethane coatings are widely applied in product finishes and automotive coatings, where they contribute to high-quality surface protection and visual appeal.

Europe Leading the Global Thermoplastic Marking Paints Market

Europe is poised to maintain its position as the largest contributor to the global thermoplastic marking paints market, driven by a combination of factors that reinforce demand and market expansion. Key among these factors are the growing emphasis on road safety and the continuous development of infrastructure projects across the continent. Additionally, the rising use of thermoplastic marking paints in diverse applications such as airports, parking lots, and urban spaces further fuels market growth.

The surge in demand for road marking paints in Europe is closely linked to stringent regulations targeting the reduction of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous substances in paints and coatings. These regulations compel manufacturers and infrastructure developers to adopt safer, environmentally-friendly materials, making thermoplastic marking paints an attractive choice due to their low-emission properties.

Government policies and initiatives have played a pivotal role in accelerating the growth of the thermoplastic marking paints market in Europe. The European Commission’s Green Deal exemplifies this commitment, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality across the European Union by 2050. Central to this plan is the promotion of sustainable and smart mobility solutions, which necessitate investment in eco-friendly transportation infrastructure.

