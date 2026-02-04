Society of Actuaries: Actuary Recognized as a Best Job in U.S. News & World Report Rankings

CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. News & World Report has recognized the actuarial profession as one of the 100 Best Jobs, in addition to ranking as a top technology and STEM job. Actuaries use advanced math, analytics and business insight to help people and organizations understand the risks ahead and plan for the future. Career opportunities span a variety of fields, including insurance, health care, consulting, financial services, government and education.

In 2026, U.S. News & World Report ranked the actuarial career as follows:

#5 in Best Technology Jobs

in Best Technology Jobs #7 in Best Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Jobs

in Best Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Jobs #11 in 100 Best Jobs





“This recognition in the 100 Best Jobs highlights the actuarial profession’s strong career outlook and the value actuaries bring across industries,” said Greg Heidrich, Society of Actuaries (SOA) CEO. “An actuarial career remains a compelling path for students who want to leverage their math skills for high-impact work, supported by competitive compensation and skills that remain in high demand.”

U.S. News & World Report publishes its annual rankings to provide insight for individuals seeking guidance on career choices. The metrics used to determine this year’s rankings include future job prospects, salary potential, employment rates, job safety and stability, and work/life balance.

Additionally, U.S. News & World Report scored the actuarial profession high for “Wage Potential” and “Future Prospects” within its ranking scorecard.

The SOA provides access to a community of actuaries and professional resources for those interested in the profession. Learn more about the SOA’s free Affiliate Membership program and the career path of an actuary.

About the SOA

With roots dating back to 1889, the Society of Actuaries (SOA) is the world’s largest actuarial professional organization with more than 34,000 actuaries as members in more than 100 countries worldwide. The SOA’s purpose is to empower its members to drive solutions to life’s financial risks. To learn more, visit soa.org.