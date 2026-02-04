Data Center Migration Global Market Report 2025: $26.77 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Migration Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The data center migration market is experiencing significant growth, with its size set to expand from $12.26 billion in 2024 to $26.77 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 16%. This surge is driven by increased regulatory compliance, data protection laws, mergers and acquisitions, and the demand for centralized access in a remote work landscape.

Cloud-based solutions are a key growth driver, enabling businesses to enhance scalability and business continuity, significantly reducing infrastructure costs. In 2025, IT Desk UK Ltd. reported a staggering 96% of enterprises utilizing cloud services, forecasting global cloud infrastructure spending to reach $912 billion by year's end. As organizations transition workloads to cloud platforms, performance optimization and cost reduction become pivotal.

Technological advancements, notably in AI, are shaping the industry. Notable developments include agentic AI-driven migration orchestration, which utilizes autonomous software to streamline the migration process, and infrastructure as code standardized blueprints, aiding in setting up efficient landing zones. In May 2025, Amazon Web Services launched AWS Transform, a service employing agentic AI for modernizing and migrating workloads, thereby easing complex data center transitions.

The market is populated by major players like Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and IBM, all focusing on advanced solutions to facilitate swift transition to cloud environments. Kyndryl Holdings Inc., by acquiring Skytap in 2024, aims to bolster its hybrid cloud and data center migration services, offering clients seamless integration of on-premises systems into public clouds.

Regional dynamics reveal North America as the largest market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid expansion through 2029. The industry is diversified globally, with coverage across regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and others, involving countries like Australia, China, Germany, UK, and USA.

The sector is, however, navigating challenges posed by escalating tariffs and global trade tensions, particularly affecting hardware manufacturing and software deployment. Companies are responding by investing in domestic production and adopting AI-driven automation to maintain resilience and cost efficiency.

This comprehensive market analysis provides insights into data center migration trends, opportunities, and strategic recommendations amid a volatile international trade environment, ensuring stakeholders remain competitive and informed. Future updates will account for shifts in global trade relations to reflect the most current industry landscape.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $26.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

NTT Communications Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

DXC Technology Company

Atos SE

Equinix Inc.

Veritis Group Inc.

Unity Group Sp. z o.o.

SoftwareONE Holding AG

Nous Infosystems Pvt. Ltd.

ELEKS Ltd.

Trigent Software Inc.

N-iX LLC

Scalefocus AD

