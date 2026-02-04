1Kosmos Partners with Fischer Identity to Strengthen Digital Identity Assurance Across Higher Education

ISELIN, N.J. and NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos , a leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced a partnership with Fischer Identity , a trusted provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions. The partnership brings high-assurance identity verification and passwordless authentication to colleges and universities, helping institutions combat rising identity-based fraud while securely managing access across the student lifecycle.

Higher education institutions are increasingly targeted by identity fraud schemes, including “ghost students,” synthetic identities, and financial aid fraud. At the same time, universities must support digital access for students, alumni, faculty, and staff across fragmented IAM environments that span legacy systems, modern cloud platforms, and third-party services. Together, 1Kosmos and Fischer Identity enable institutions to unify identity proofing, credential verification, biometric assurance, and strong authentication into existing IAM workflows, ensuring individuals are verified once and trusted across enrollment, financial aid, and ongoing access.

“Higher education faces a unique combination of open access requirements and growing identity risk,” said Huzefa Olia, COO of 1Kosmos. “By partnering with Fischer Identity, we’re making it easier for institutions to embed biometric identity proofing, verified identity credentials, and passwordless authentication into existing IAM environments, helping stop fraud, reduce friction, and protect students and staff at every stage of the lifecycle.”

Under the partnership, Fischer Identity serves as the customer-facing distributor and systems integrator within higher education environments for the 1Kosmos identity verification and passwordless authentication platform. Fischer’s deep experience integrating across heterogeneous IAM ecosystems enables institutions to deploy strong identity assurance without disrupting existing workflows.

“Universities need identity solutions that work across diverse systems and populations, from prospective students and alumni to faculty and administrative staff,” said Bryan Leber, CEO, Fischer Identity. “This partnership allows us to bring proven identity verification and passwordless capabilities into higher-ed IAM environments, helping institutions secure enrollment, financial aid, and ongoing access while improving the digital experience for users.”

The 1Kosmos-Fischer Identity Solution

Both companies bring extensive experience integrating identity technologies across complex, multi-system environments, which is increasingly complicated for higher education institutions modernizing their identity and access infrastructures. The joint 1Kosmos and Fischer Identity solution helps higher education institutions:

Verify student, alumni, and staff identities using high-assurance proofing and biometric verification

Reduce financial aid and enrollment fraud caused by synthetic or stolen identities

Strengthen assurance across fragmented IAM environments spanning legacy and modern systems

Enable strong, passwordless authentication based on verified digital identity that is reusable and persists across enrollment, academic access, and alumni engagement

Availability

The 1Kosmos platform for higher education is available immediately from Fischer Identity.

About Fischer Identity

Founded in 2005, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit www.FischerIdentity.com.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users' personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding , and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos

(617) 877-7480

marc@mgpr.net

Bill Oberman

Chief Marketing Officer

Fischer Identity

239.436.2542

Bill.O@FischerIdentity.com