PerfectServe is Again Best in KLAS for Physician Scheduling and Ambulatory Clinical Communications

MIAMI, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerfectServe®, a leading healthcare technology company specializing in unified clinical communication and provider scheduling solutions, today announced that two of its solutions have earned 2026 Best in KLAS distinctions.

For the third year in a row, Lightning Bolt Scheduling is #1 in the physician scheduling category, and for the second year in a row, PerfectServe is #1 in clinical communications for ambulatory and post-acute care settings. The awards are part of the 2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report that was released this morning.

With closing scores of 90.8 (Lightning Bolt) and 89.0 (PerfectServe), both solutions ended significantly above KLAS Research’s software average of 81.1.

Additionally, spanning the past decade, PerfectServe has now received 11 total Best in KLAS awards. These results reflect sustained performance across both acute and ambulatory care environments:

Five wins for physician scheduling (2017, 2018, 2024, 2025, 2026)

Six wins for clinical communications (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2025, 2026)

“Nothing is more important than staying aligned with our customers’ priorities and the needs of the clinicians who rely on our technology every day,” said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. “Healthcare organizations are under intense pressure to justify every technology investment, which means success comes down to delivering real, measurable value and making day-to-day work easier for care teams. That’s why ‘Best in KLAS’ isn’t just an award to us—it’s a signal to customers that our team is obsessed with keeping our promises.”

Recent commentary from customers, which is part of the thousands of end-user interviews KLAS Research conducts every year, showcases the proactive, knowledgeable, and responsive posture of a PerfectServe team that prioritizes open dialogue over defensiveness:

“ PerfectServe has been a very receptive partner , as opposed to certain other vendors who have been a little frustrated. PerfectServe has been engaged, and I appreciate that. I think it takes a certain type of culture with a vendor company to be able to not push back.” – CMIO, Sep 2025

, PerfectServe has been engaged, and I appreciate that. I think it takes a certain type of culture with a vendor company to be able to not push back.” – “PerfectServe is always so willing to work with us. They hear us out when we give them suggestions on ways they can make the product better. The vendor even gives us tips on what can make a certain schedule generation better for us and how we can make other processes easier. I am very optimistic.” – Manager, Aug 2025

Additional user comments help explain why PerfectServe is described as a “favorite system” that makes a “life-changing” difference with its core communication and scheduling competencies:

“Before we had Lightning Bolt Scheduling, we were miserable because we had to do everything manually. For people who spend a lot of time manually creating work schedules, the system is life-changing. It saves a lot of time. ” – Physician, Oct 2025

” – “PerfectServe is my favorite system because it is easy to identify any problem that we may have in terms of not understanding what the patient is asking or what the patient needs. We can backtrack and improve because we are able to see or hear calls as easily as we want. We can see patient information, like phone numbers or names, if we need to call them back. All that visibility for the admins and superusers really helps make the organization better.” – Manager, Aug 2025

These solutions are foundational to a larger PerfectServe ecosystem that removes common scheduling and communication roadblocks to make it easier for healthcare organizations to deliver efficient, high-quality patient care while protecting the well-being of their clinicians. In the words of Blake Madden’s Hospitalogy: “Give clinicians a platform that removes friction and gets communication right. They’ll do the rest.”

For more about PerfectServe’s one-platform approach to supporting scheduling and communication across the full continuum of care, visit PerfectServe.com.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has over 25 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

