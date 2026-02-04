Edge Print Servers for Data Centers (DCs) Global Market Report 2025: $4.28 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge Print Servers for Data Centers (DCs) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The edge print servers for data centers (DCs) market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections indicating an increase from $2.3 billion in 2024 to $2.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.5%. This growth is influenced by rising demand for distributed printing environments, increased investments in data center infrastructures, and a surge in enterprise printing workloads. Other contributing factors include the adoption of managed print services, hybrid workplace models, and secure document workflows. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $4.28 billion at a CAGR of 13.1%, driven by edge computing adoption, cost-efficient print management, and energy-efficient practices.
Key technological trends include advancements in print server virtualization, zero-trust print security frameworks, and intelligent print job routing. Developments in unified print management platforms and autonomous edge print orchestration are also noteworthy. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to integrate print analytics and monitoring tools effectively.
The ongoing digital transformation is a significant force driving market growth. Businesses are integrating digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency and customer value delivery. Edge print servers are pivotal in this transformation, allowing decentralized and intelligent print management, which accelerates processes and minimizes cloud dependency. As of 2022, 69% of European firms had adopted such technologies, a rise from previous years.
Investments in smart infrastructure are further propelling the market. These systems enhance efficiency and sustainability by integrating digital technologies with physical assets. Edge print servers support this transition by facilitating localized data processing and real-time management of printing workflows, ultimately improving operational efficiency in digitally connected settings. The UK government has committed substantial funding towards infrastructure investment, underscoring this trend.
The burgeoning adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices also spurs market expansion. IoT devices enhance the functionality of edge print servers by enabling real-time monitoring and intelligent print management through interconnected networks. As of 2023, IoT Analytics reported 16.6 billion connected IoT devices, a notable increase from the previous year.
Major players in this market include Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Ricoh Company Ltd., and Xerox Holdings Corporation, among others. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region. Countries with significant contributions include Australia, China, India, and the USA.
Current global trade dynamics, particularly U.S. tariffs, are impacting the sector, particularly in hardware manufacturing and software deployment. Companies are addressing these challenges by investing in domestic manufacturing and diversifying supply chains. The edge print servers for data centers market research report provides comprehensive insights, offering strategies and analysis to navigate the rapidly evolving international landscape.
Edge print servers streamline printing by processing tasks closer to the source, thereby reducing latency and bandwidth use. They comprise hardware, software, and services, with deployments across various industries such as IT, telecommunications, healthcare, and retail. The value of goods in this market represents revenue generated by enterprises through either direct sales or partnerships within specified regions.
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
- Component: Hardware; Software; Services
- Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based; Hybrid
- Application: Enterprise Printing; Managed Print Services; Secure Printing; Workflow Automation; Other Applications
- End-User: IT and Telecommunications; BFSI; Healthcare; Government; Retail; Manufacturing; Other End-Users
Subsegments:
- Hardware: Print Server Appliances; Network Interface Cards; Edge Gateways; Server Racks and Enclosures; Power Supply Units; Cooling and Ventilation Systems
- Software: Print Management Software; Driver Management Tools; Device Monitoring Platforms; Load Balancing Software; Security and Authentication Solutions; Cloud Print Management Systems
- Services: Installation and Integration Services; Maintenance and Support Services; Managed Print Services; Consulting and Optimization Services; Training and Implementation Services; Remote Monitoring and Troubleshooting Services
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.61 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$4.28 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Microsoft Corporation
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Ricoh Company Ltd.
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- Xerox Holdings Corporation
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
- Ninestar Corporation
- Electronics For Imaging Inc.
- Tungsten Automation Inc.
- Y?Soft Corporation
- PaperCut Software International Pty Ltd.
- Pharos Systems International Inc.
- PrinterLogic Inc.
- UniPrint Infinity Software Inc.
- Plus Technologies LLC
- Cortado AG
- Celiveo Pte Ltd
- ePRINTit Group Inc.
