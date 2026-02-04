Edge Print Servers for Data Centers (DCs) Global Market Report 2025: $4.28 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge Print Servers for Data Centers (DCs) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The edge print servers for data centers (DCs) market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections indicating an increase from $2.3 billion in 2024 to $2.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.5%. This growth is influenced by rising demand for distributed printing environments, increased investments in data center infrastructures, and a surge in enterprise printing workloads. Other contributing factors include the adoption of managed print services, hybrid workplace models, and secure document workflows. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $4.28 billion at a CAGR of 13.1%, driven by edge computing adoption, cost-efficient print management, and energy-efficient practices.

Key technological trends include advancements in print server virtualization, zero-trust print security frameworks, and intelligent print job routing. Developments in unified print management platforms and autonomous edge print orchestration are also noteworthy. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to integrate print analytics and monitoring tools effectively.

The ongoing digital transformation is a significant force driving market growth. Businesses are integrating digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency and customer value delivery. Edge print servers are pivotal in this transformation, allowing decentralized and intelligent print management, which accelerates processes and minimizes cloud dependency. As of 2022, 69% of European firms had adopted such technologies, a rise from previous years.

Investments in smart infrastructure are further propelling the market. These systems enhance efficiency and sustainability by integrating digital technologies with physical assets. Edge print servers support this transition by facilitating localized data processing and real-time management of printing workflows, ultimately improving operational efficiency in digitally connected settings. The UK government has committed substantial funding towards infrastructure investment, underscoring this trend.

The burgeoning adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices also spurs market expansion. IoT devices enhance the functionality of edge print servers by enabling real-time monitoring and intelligent print management through interconnected networks. As of 2023, IoT Analytics reported 16.6 billion connected IoT devices, a notable increase from the previous year.

Major players in this market include Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Ricoh Company Ltd., and Xerox Holdings Corporation, among others. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region. Countries with significant contributions include Australia, China, India, and the USA.

Current global trade dynamics, particularly U.S. tariffs, are impacting the sector, particularly in hardware manufacturing and software deployment. Companies are addressing these challenges by investing in domestic manufacturing and diversifying supply chains. The edge print servers for data centers market research report provides comprehensive insights, offering strategies and analysis to navigate the rapidly evolving international landscape.

Edge print servers streamline printing by processing tasks closer to the source, thereby reducing latency and bandwidth use. They comprise hardware, software, and services, with deployments across various industries such as IT, telecommunications, healthcare, and retail. The value of goods in this market represents revenue generated by enterprises through either direct sales or partnerships within specified regions.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Component: Hardware; Software; Services

Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based; Hybrid

Application: Enterprise Printing; Managed Print Services; Secure Printing; Workflow Automation; Other Applications

End-User: IT and Telecommunications; BFSI; Healthcare; Government; Retail; Manufacturing; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Hardware: Print Server Appliances; Network Interface Cards; Edge Gateways; Server Racks and Enclosures; Power Supply Units; Cooling and Ventilation Systems

Software: Print Management Software; Driver Management Tools; Device Monitoring Platforms; Load Balancing Software; Security and Authentication Solutions; Cloud Print Management Systems

Services: Installation and Integration Services; Maintenance and Support Services; Managed Print Services; Consulting and Optimization Services; Training and Implementation Services; Remote Monitoring and Troubleshooting Services

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Ninestar Corporation

Electronics For Imaging Inc.

Tungsten Automation Inc.

Y?Soft Corporation

PaperCut Software International Pty Ltd.

Pharos Systems International Inc.

PrinterLogic Inc.

UniPrint Infinity Software Inc.

Plus Technologies LLC

Cortado AG

Celiveo Pte Ltd

ePRINTit Group Inc.

