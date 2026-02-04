Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) Successfully Negotiates Retirement of Four Additional Convertible Notes, Preventing Potential Dilution of Hundreds of Millions of Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG ), today announced that Interim Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jamie Forrest, PhD, MPH, has successfully negotiated the retirement of four legacy convertible notes.

The notes, which originated under prior management, included three instruments that had aged over two years and were eligible for conversion into shares, along with one additional note that would become convertible in September 2026. Through direct negotiations with the note holder, Dr. Forrest secured an agreement to retire these obligations on favorable terms, eliminating the potential for conversion into hundreds of millions of shares and averting significant future dilution for existing shareholders.

This latest achievement builds directly on the Company's prior success in retiring approximately $1 million in legacy convertible debt, as announced in the press release dated December 29, 2025. That earlier transaction similarly removed substantial liabilities and reduced dilution risks following a comprehensive management overhaul.

Since Dr. Jamie Forrest assumed leadership of Branded Legacy in December 2025, he has decisively eliminated $1,078,500 in legacy convertible debt through rigorous due diligence, strategic negotiations, and favorable settlements.

This thorough review identified these additional convertible instruments as key risks to the capital structure. By proactively engaging the note holder, who had previously realized meaningful returns on the investments, Dr. Forrest negotiated a resolution that strengthens the balance sheet, enhances financial flexibility, and supports long-term shareholder value creation.

"Protecting shareholder interests through disciplined capital management is a top priority," said Dr. Jamie Forrest, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Branded Legacy, Inc. "By identifying and resolving these legacy convertible notes through careful negotiation, we have eliminated a major source of potential dilution that could have impacted hundreds of millions of shares. This step, combined with our ongoing work to improve transparency and compliance, positions Branded Legacy for sustainable growth in the near future."

In continued commitment to the transparency outlined in prior disclosures, the Company has issued 140 million of the approximately 300 million shares anticipated from pre-existing convertible instruments entered into by prior management before Dr. Forrest assumed control, with all conversion notices validly submitted and executed beforehand. No new dilutive instruments are planned beyond honoring these legacy commitments.

The Company continues to collaborate with OTC Markets Group to ensure its issuer profile reflects the updated management, business description, and disclosures. These initiatives are progressing steadily, with a focus on meeting remaining requirements to remove the Yield Sign designation from the ticker.

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG ) is a publicly traded company currently headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, positioned as a clean public platform committed to financial discipline, transparency, and sustainable shareholder value creation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including projections regarding market growth, revenue potential, and development timelines, are based on current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Branded Legacy undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

