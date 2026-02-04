Data Center UPS Market Report 2026: $7.75+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center UPS Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The data center UPS market has experienced robust growth, expanding from $5.54 billion in 2025 to an estimated $5.92 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 6.9%. The historic growth is driven by increased reliance on digital data protection, large-scale data center deployments, early adoption of battery backup systems, growth in mission-critical workloads, and a rising demand for uninterrupted power.

Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $7.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. Key factors contributing to this forecasted growth include hyperscale data center expansion, burgeoning cloud computing workloads, adoption of modular UPS systems, investment in energy-efficient backup solutions, and colocation facility expansion. Emerging trends expected in this period include AI-enabled UPS monitoring, cloud-integrated backup systems, IoT-based power solutions, energy-efficient UPS technologies, and intelligent UPS manufacturing advancements.

The driving factor behind the growth in the data center UPS market is the increasing demand for cloud computing. Cloud services reduce the need for physical infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted power supply to IT systems, thereby sustaining data operations. According to AAG IT, by 2025, 63% of SMB workloads and 62% of SMB data are expected to be hosted in public clouds, up from previous years, underscoring the crucial role of cloud services in this market expansion.

Key market players are introducing reliable innovations to meet expanding customer needs. For instance, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. launched the 7500WX series of UPS systems, customized for hyperscale data centers requiring power solutions of 20,000 kVA or above, which aim to optimize electricity usage and reduce CO2 emissions. Similarly, ABM Industries' acquisition of Quality Uptime Services for $119 million is set to enhance its presence in the UPS market by leveraging quality expertise and a broader customer base.

Major players in this market include ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions GmbH, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co., among others. North America led the market in 2025, but the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth moving forward.

Current market dynamics are shaped by global trade shifts and tariffs, impacting the cost structure of UPS production, with increased expenses for imports from Asia-Pacific and Europe. This has prompted regional solutions like local assembly and innovation in high-efficiency technologies, fostering supply-chain resilience.

The data center UPS market research report provides an expansive view, detailing current and future scenarios in the industry, market segments, trends, and opportunities. It examines the global market size, regional shares, and competition, providing stakeholders comprehensive insight into navigating the fast-evolving market landscape.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Data Center UPS Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Data Center UPS Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation (Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation)

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Data Center UPS Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Data Center UPS Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Adoption of AI-Enabled UPS Monitoring

4.2.2 Expansion of Cloud-Integrated Backup Systems

4.2.3 Growth of IoT-Based Power Continuity Solutions

4.2.4 Increased Use of Energy-Efficient UPS Technologies

4.2.5 Advancement of Intelligent Manufacturing of UPS Systems



5. Data Center UPS Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Information Technology

5.2 BFSI

5.3 Healthcare

5.4 Energy

5.5 Government



6. Data Center UPS Market - Macro Economic Scenario

Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Data Center UPS Strategic Analysis Framework

7.1. Global Data Center UPS PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Data Center UPS Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Data Center UPS Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Data Center UPS Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Data Center UPS Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



Companies Featured

ABB Ltd.

AEG Power Solutions GmbH

Clary Corporation

Delta Electronics Inc.

Eaton Corporation

General Electric Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intellipower Inc.

Legrand SA

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Power Innovations International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Socomec SA

Toshiba Corporation

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co. Ltd.

RPS S.p.A.

AMETEK Inc.

Langley Holdings plc

Riello Uninterruptible Power Systems

CyberPower Systems Inc.

Tripp Lite International

Falcon Electric Inc.

Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd.

Borri Industrial Power Solutions

Piller Power Systems Inc.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Uninterruptible Power Supplies Ltd.

Kohler Co.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Power Systems Inc.

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

