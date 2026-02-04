Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Report 2026: $21.85 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global home-use beauty devices market is witnessing a robust growth trajectory, projected to expand from $12.94 billion in 2025 to $14.4 billion in 2026, demonstrating a CAGR of 11.3%. This expansion is spurred by rising consumer expenditure on personal grooming, the burgeoning influence of beauty influencers, the do-it-yourself skincare trend, e-commerce growth, and the increasing availability of cost-effective beauty devices. Furthermore, the market is poised to reach $21.85 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11%, driven by technological advancements in aesthetic devices, a demand for personalized beauty solutions, heightened awareness towards skin health, and innovations in device design.

A significant factor propelling this growth is the rising incidence of skin issues. With increasing pollution, lifestyle changes, genetics, diet, and stress, skin-related conditions are on the rise. Home-use beauty devices are becoming integral to skincare routines, aiding in managing such conditions. The Skin Cancer Foundation reported a rise in melanoma cases from 186,710 in 2023 to 200,340 in 2024, thereby underscoring the demand for home-use beauty solutions.

Key market players focus on innovation, particularly in utilizing advanced technologies like intense pulsed light (IPL) for effective skin treatments. A notable example is Foreo AB's launch of the Peach 2 in November 2023, featuring IPL technology for precise hair removal. Similarly, IBeauty Brands Inc.'s acquisition of Voloom in April 2024 highlights a strategic move to strengthen their market presence with cutting-edge hair styling technology.

Prominent companies include The Procter & Gamble Company, Panasonic Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, L'Oreal S.A., and more. These entities are spearheading developments in the sector, offering devices for hair removal, cleansing, acne treatment, and more, leveraging technologies such as laser systems and micro-needling.

While regions like North America currently lead the market, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth. However, global trade dynamics and tariffs pose challenges, impacting production costs and supply chain efficiency, particularly evident in premium segments and regions with high manufacturing volumes. Despite this, tariffs have incentivized localized production, fostering market resilience.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of current and future industry scenarios, covering market size, regional shares, competitive landscapes, trends, and opportunities. Essential for stakeholders, it ensures strategies are aligned with the rapid shifts in the global environment, reflecting the latest forecasts and impacts of trade relations.

The home-use beauty devices sector comprises sales of devices like facial massagers, cleansing brushes, and ultrasonic devices, aligning with the growth in consumer demand for professional-grade solutions at home. The market valuation is based on revenues from manufacturers, integrating goods and related services sold across numerous platforms, ensuring a holistic view of market dynamics and potential.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $14.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market

2. Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

3. Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users

4. Global Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends

5. Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Individual Consumers

5.2 Beauty Enthusiasts

5.3 Professional Stylists

5.4 Dermatology Patients

5.5 Personal Care Product Users

6. Home-Use Beauty Devices Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

7. Global Home-Use Beauty Devices Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Home-Use Beauty Devices PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Home-Use Beauty Devices Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Home-Use Beauty Devices Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)

8. Global Home-Use Beauty Devices Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



Companies Featured

The Procter & Gamble Company

Panasonic Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation

L'Oreal S.A.

YA-MAN Co LTD.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Amorepacific Corporation

Conair Corporation

MTG Co. Ltd.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC

Cyden Limited

NuFACE LLC

FOREO AB

Photomedex Inc.

Silkn beauty Ltd.

TRIA Beauty Inc.

Lifetrons Switzerland AG

Beauty Bioscience Inc.

Project E Beauty

Luke Lady

Shenzhen Mismon Technology Co. Ltd.

LightStim

Shenzhen Rhafine Technology Co. Ltd.

Pollogen Ltd.

