TIAN RUIXIANG Unveils Groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence Initiative with Top Insurance Firms, expecting USD 4 billion revenue increment at 300% growth annually to Redefine Enterprise Innovation Across insurance broker industry

Beijing, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Limited (“Tianruixiang” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIRX), today announced the launch of its highly-anticipated Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) Strategic Initiative—a transformative, multi-billion-dollar ecosystem set to revolutionize insurance enterprises and leverage artificial intelligence to drive exponential growth, operational supremacy, and market dominance. This landmark move underscores TIRX’s aggressive pivot to become a global powerhouse in generative AI, predictive analytics, and autonomous systems, marking the most ambitious technological expansion in the Company’s history.

“The era of incremental AI progress is over. Tianruixiang is here to ignite a revolution,” declared the CEO of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Limited. “With our TIRX AI Strategic Initiative, we are not just entering the AI race—we are building the finish line. We will deploy cutting-edge generative AI models, real-time predictive analytics engines, and autonomous workflow platforms that will redefine productivity, unlock trillions in latent value, and render legacy business operations obsolete. This is not an evolution; it is a technological coup.”

A New Era of AI Dominance: The TIRX AI Strategic Initiative

The TIRX AI Strategic Initiative is a full-spectrum ecosystem designed to deliver unprecedented competitive advantage across high-growth insurance and broker sectors, Key components include:

- TIRX Generative AI Foundation Models: Custom-trained large language models (LLMs) optimized for insurance use cases, capable of automating 90% of routine knowledge work and generating actionable insights from petabytes of unstructured data.

- Autonomous Operations Platform: An end-to-end AI orchestration system that enables zero-human-intervention, self-optimizing, and predictive maintenance protocols that reduce operational costs by 40% or more.

- AI-Powered Healthcare Intelligence Suite: A diagnostic and treatment optimization platform that integrates real-time patient data, genomic sequencing, and global medical research to deliver precision medicine outcomes with 95% accuracy.

Aggressive Execution, Unmatched Expertise

To fuel this initiative, TIRX is in talks with strategic partnerships with top-tier cloud providers and AI infrastructure leaders, ensuring global scalability and hyper-speed deployment. The Company’s technical leadership, which boasts decades of breakthrough AI research, has already delivered industry-first prototypes that outperform competing solutions in accuracy, latency, and cost efficiency.

A Catalyst for Explosive Growth

The launch of the TIRX AI Strategic Initiative is expected to be a seismic catalyst for the Company’s financial performance, with analysts projecting a 300% year-over-year increase in AI-related revenue by 2027. By targeting industries responsible for $20 trillion in global GDP, TIRX is positioned to capture a dominant share of the insurance AI market opportunity by 2030.

“Today, we cross the threshold from industrial leader to AI titan,” added the CEO. “TIRX is not just a stock—it’s a ticket to the future of technology. For investors, partners, and enterprises alike, the message is clear: join us, or be left behind.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, financial projections, and market position. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For more information, please refer to the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:



TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@tianrx.com