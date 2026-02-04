The Global Energy Transition Market 2026-2036: Critical Materials, Roadmap, Technologies & Supply Chains with Profiles of Over 300 Companies

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Energy Transition Market 2026-2036: Critical Materials, Technologies & Supply Chains" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive market report provides strategic intelligence on the interconnected supply chains, emerging technologies, and market dynamics shaping the transition to net-zero economies through 2036. Spanning rare earth permanent magnets, green hydrogen electrolyzers, lithium-ion battery recycling, and advanced thermal management systems, this analysis delivers actionable insights for investors, manufacturers, policymakers, and technology developers navigating the most significant industrial transformation in modern history.

The global energy transition represents the most significant industrial transformation since the advent of electrification, requiring unprecedented quantities of critical materials across interconnected technology value chains. As nations accelerate toward net-zero commitments, demand for rare earth permanent magnets, electrolyzer catalyst materials, battery metals, and advanced thermal management solutions is creating both extraordinary market opportunities and acute supply chain vulnerabilities that will define competitive advantage through 2036 and beyond.

Critical materials supply chains face extraordinary pressure as electric vehicle production scales globally, renewable energy installations accelerate, and data center power densities surge beyond conventional cooling capabilities. China's dominance across rare earth processing, battery materials manufacturing, and magnet production creates acute supply chain vulnerabilities that are reshaping global industrial policy and driving billions of dollars in diversification investments across North America, Europe, and Australia. This report examines the strategic implications of supply concentration, emerging alternative sources, and circular economy solutions including rare earth magnet recycling and battery black mass recovery.

The rare earth permanent magnet market analysis covers NdFeB and SmCo technologies, mining and processing operations, manufacturing capacity expansion, and recycling developments. Electric vehicle traction motors and direct-drive wind turbine generators represent the dominant demand drivers, with magnet requirements projected to triple by 2035. The report profiles leading magnet manufacturers, mining companies, and innovative recycling technology developers establishing short-loop and long-loop recovery operations.

Green hydrogen production via water electrolysis represents a cornerstone decarbonization pathway for hard-to-abate sectors including steel, chemicals, and heavy transport. This report provides detailed analysis of alkaline, PEM, AEM, and SOEC electrolyzer technologies, examining the market consolidation underway as overcapacity and intense price competition reshape the competitive landscape. Critical catalyst materials including iridium and platinum face severe supply constraints that may limit PEM electrolyzer deployment, driving innovation in catalyst loading reduction and non-precious metal alternatives.

Lithium-ion battery recycling has transitioned from emerging opportunity to strategic imperative as regulatory frameworks mandate recycled content and end-of-life battery volumes accelerate exponentially. The report examines pyrometallurgical, hydrometallurgical, and direct recycling technologies, black mass processing economics, and material recovery rates for lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite. Regional recycling capacity development across China, Europe, and North America is analyzed alongside supply chain integration strategies.

Advanced thermal management materials and systems address critical thermal challenges across electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, semiconductor packaging, and data center cooling. The report covers thermal interface materials including greases, gap fillers, phase change materials, and carbon-based solutions, alongside liquid cooling technologies such as direct-to-chip and immersion cooling systems essential for AI accelerator thermal management. Solid-state cooling technologies including thermoelectric, magnetocaloric, and electrocaloric systems are examined for emerging applications.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

Rare Earth Permanent Magnets

NdFeB and SmCo magnet technologies and performance comparison

Global rare earth mining, processing, and refining capacity

Magnet manufacturing and grain boundary diffusion technology

Electric vehicle motor and wind turbine generator applications

Rare earth magnet recycling technologies and capacity development

Market forecasts by application, material type, and region (2026-2036)

Green Hydrogen & Electrolyzer Technologies

Alkaline, PEM, AEM, and SOEC electrolyzer technology analysis

Electrolyzer market consolidation and competitive dynamics

Critical catalyst materials: iridium supply constraints and alternatives

Green hydrogen applications in steel, ammonia, and transportation

Manufacturing capacity and levelized cost of hydrogen projections

Market forecasts by technology and region (2026-2036)

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

Pyrometallurgical, hydrometallurgical, and direct recycling technologies

Black mass production, composition, and processing economics

Material recovery rates for lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite

Regulatory frameworks: EU Battery Regulation, US and China policies

Recycling capacity development and supply chain integration

Market forecasts (2024-2036)

Thermal Management Materials & Systems

Thermal interface materials: greases, pads, gap fillers, phase change materials

TIMs for electric vehicles, renewable energy, and data centers

Advanced semiconductor packaging thermal challenges (2.5D/3D integration)

Data center liquid cooling: direct-to-chip and immersion cooling

Solid-state cooling: thermoelectric, magnetocaloric, electrocaloric technologies

Market forecasts by application and technology (2026-2036)

Supplementary Critical Materials

Lithium: extraction technologies including direct lithium extraction (DLE)

Cobalt: supply concentration, ethical sourcing, reduction strategies

Nickel: Class 1 vs Class 2, Indonesian expansion, HPAL processing

Graphite: natural vs synthetic, spherical graphite processing

Copper: EV content, renewable energy infrastructure, grid requirements

Platinum group metals: iridium, platinum, palladium supply and recycling

Silicon, manganese, vanadium, gallium, germanium, fluorochemicals

Strategic Analysis

Supply chain vulnerabilities and diversification strategies

Regional market analysis: China, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific

Policy frameworks: Inflation Reduction Act, EU Critical Raw Materials Act

Investment requirements and funding landscape

Technology roadmaps and commercialization timelines

COMPANY PROFILES: The report features comprehensive profiles of over 300 companies spanning the critical materials value chain.

Rare Earth Mining and Processing Companies (13 Company Profiles)

Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturers (10 Company Profiles)

Rare Earth Recycling Companies (11 Company Profiles)

Electrolyzer Manufacturers - Alkaline (8 Company Profiles)

Electrolyzer Manufacturers - PEM (6 Company Profiles)

Electrolyzer Manufacturers - AEM (6 Company Profiles)

Electrolyzer Manufacturers - SOEC (4 Company Profiles)

Other Electrolyzer and Hydrogen Companies (18 Company Profiles)

Battery Recycling Companies (41 Company Profiles)

Battery Materials and Cell Manufacturers (41 Company Profiles)

Thermal Interface Materials Companies (116 Company Profiles)

Solid-State Cooling Companies (53 Company Profiles)

3M ADA Technologies AegiQ AI Technology AkkuSer Oy Alchemr Altris AB AluChem Companies American Battery Technology Company Amprius Technologies AMTE Power Anyon System Anzen Climate Wall AOK Technologies Aqua Metals Arafura Resources Arieca Inc. Ascend Elements Asetek Asperitas Attero Recycling Avantium Aztrong Inc. Bando Chemical Industries Barocal BASF Battri BatX Energies BlueFors BNNT LLC Bohr Bostik/Arkema Boyd Corporation Brunp Recycling (CATL) BYD Camfridge Ltd Caplyzer Carbice Corporation Carbon280 CATL Cellmobility Ceres Power Holdings Chilldyne China Northern Rare Earth Group Cirba Solutions Circunomics CoolIT Systems CryoCoax CSSC PERIC Hydrogen Technologies Cummins Custom Thermoelectric CustomChill Cyclic Materials DBK Industrial Delft Circuits Dioxide Materials Dow DOWA Eco-System Duesenfeld DuPont EcoPro EIC Solutions Elementar Hydrogen Elkem Silicones Elogen H2 Enapter Energy Fuels Inc. Enevate Engineered Fluids Enovix EVE Energy Exergen Factorial Energy Faradion/Reliance Ferrotec Fortum Battery Recycling Frore Systems Fujipoly Ganfeng Lithium Ganzhou Cyclewell GEM Co. Ltd. General Electric Geomega Resources Glencore Gotion High-Tech GRC (Green Revolution Cooling) Green Li-ion Group14 Technologies H2 Carbon Zero H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies H2Electro H2Pro H2Vector Energy Technologies HALA Contec GmbH Hamamatsu Hamamatsu Carbonics Hastings Technology Metals Henkel/Bergquist Heraeus Precious Metals HGenium HiNa Battery Technology Hitachi Zosen Honda Honeywell Huayou Cobalt Huber Martinswerk HyMet Thermal Interfaces HyProMag Iceotope Indium Corporation Infleqtion (ColdQuanta) Intel Ionic Rare Earths/Ionic Technologies Ionic Wind Technologies Ionomr Innovations ITM Power JetCool Technologies JL Mag Rare-Earth Co. JNC John Cockerill Johnson Matthey Jones Tech JX Nippon Mining kiutra Koura/Silatronix KULR Technology Group Kureha Kusumoto Chemicals Laird Performance Materials Largo Inc. Le System Co. Ltd. Leading Edge Materials Lepu Sodium Power LG Chem LG Energy Solution Li-Cycle Linde LiquidCool Solutions LISAT LONGi Green Energy Lynas Rare Earths Magnoric Magnotherm MagREEsource Materials Nexus Maxwell Labs Maybell McPhy Energy MIMiC Systems Mingfa Tech Mkango Resources Momentive Performance Materials Montana Morion NanoTech Motivair MP Materials Nano Tim Nanoramic Laboratories Nascent Materials Natrium Energy Natron Energy NAWA Technologies Nel Hydrogen Neo Performance Materials NeoGraf Solutions Neometals Neu Materials Nickelhutte Aue Ningbo Yunsheng Nippon Electric Glass Nitronix Nolato Silikonteknik Northern Minerals Northvolt NovoLinc



