Concorde International Group Ltd. Enters into Merger Agreement with YOOV Group Holding Limited to Create a Next-Generation AI-Powered Security Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concorde International Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “CIGL”) (NASDAQ: CIGL), today announced that it has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with YOOV Group Holding Limited (“YOOV”), a leading Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) platform specializing in digitalized business automation solutions.

Amid accelerating digital transformation and rising global demand for intelligent service solutions, this strategic merger represents a landmark move to align two industry leaders with complementary strengths and shared growth ambitions. CIGL, a Nasdaq-listed company, has built a dominant regional footprint in security services, supported by proven operational execution, regulatory compliance, and a loyal client base spanning government agencies, multinational corporations, and local enterprises. YOOV, valued at US$600 million in this transaction, has developed advanced technologies in data analytics, intelligent workflow automation, and decision-support AI agents designed to enhance efficiency for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The merger will bring together CIGL’s security services expertise with YOOV’s innovative AI platform, expanding the combined company’s ability to deliver integrated, AI-powered security and business automation solutions to a broader range of customers.

Notably, CIGL’s strategic evolution is driven by its long-term growth objectives and its assessment of global structural shifts in enterprise operations and technology adoption. This strategic direction aligns with Singapore’s Economic Strategy Review, which underscores the essential nature of technology adoption, productivity enhancement, and disciplined risk-taking by enterprises to unlock growth potential.

“This integration represents a transformative event in our growth strategy and strengthens our position in intelligent services,” said Alan Chua, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of CIGL. “YOOV’s AI-driven automation and intelligence technologies transform our existing capabilities and provide meaningful opportunities to enhance service delivery, improve operational agility, and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

“Joining forces with CIGL will strengthen our ability to capitalize on vast, untapped opportunities in the Southeast Asian and global markets,” said Phil Wong, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of YOOV, who is expected to become Co-Chief Executive Officer of CIGL following completion of the merger. “This partnership enhances the commercial reach of our technology solutions, and we look forward to scaling our business and expanding our client base across new markets.”

Following the completion of the merger, the combined company is expected to be well positioned to benefit from continued digital transformation and AI adoption across the Asia-Pacific region. Supported by a combined leadership team with decades of industry experience and a shared commitment to execution, the post-merger group aims to drive revenue growth, improve operational efficiency, and expand market reach while building a foundation for long-term competitiveness in AI-enabled security services and business automation.

Transaction Structure

In accordance with the Merger Agreement, CIGL will incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary in the British Virgin Islands (the “Merger Sub”). Merger Sub will merge with and into YOOV, and the separate corporate existence of Merger Sub will cease. YOOV will be the surviving corporation (the “Surviving Sub”) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of CIGL (the “Merger”).

Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, each issued and outstanding ordinary share of YOOV (excluding certain excluded and dissenting shares as specified in the Merger Agreement) will be converted into the right to receive a certain number of newly issued Class A ordinary shares of CIGL (the “New Class A Shares”). The number of such New Class A Shares will be calculated by dividing the Target Per Share Value (as defined in the Merger Agreement) by US$3.00, which is set as the per share value of CIGL and represents a premium over the Company’s closing price of US$2.70 on the last trading day prior to the announcement.

On a fully diluted basis, the Merger values YOOV at an equity valuation of US$600 million.

In connection with the Merger, each shareholder of YOOV as of the date of the Merger Agreement is entering into a lock‑up agreement with CIGL (the “Lock‑Up Agreement”), pursuant to which such shareholders have agreed, subject to certain exceptions, not to transfer the New Class A Shares received as consideration in the Merger for a specified period following the Closing.

About Concorde International Group Ltd.

Concorde International Group Ltd. (“CIGL”), established in 1997, is a business-model-driven provider of security solutions and services, supported by advanced integrated technology enabling cluster surveillance of properties and assets with 24/7 system availability and real-time response. The Group offers the i-Guarding suite of smart solutions, including the patented i-Facility Sprinter (IFS), a mobile platform operating on CIGL’s proprietary Cluster™ aggregation to deliver one-of-its kind innovative security and facility maintenance services. The IFS is protected by patents in more than 29 jurisdictions worldwide. CIGL’s solutions transform traditional manned security while enhancing operational efficiency, consistency, and scalability.

About YOOV Group Holding Limited

YOOV is a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) solutions, revolutionizing intelligent business automation. The company empowers organizations of all sizes to deploy advanced AI capabilities through a cloud platform, eliminating the need for significant infrastructure investment and providing an accessible, cost-effective path to AI integration. YOOV distinguishes itself with its innovative Business AI Agents—autonomous systems that plan, decide, and execute end-to-end workflows, moving beyond conventional automation to deliver measurable business outcomes with minimal human intervention. With rapid growth and an established global presence, YOOV continues to expand its impact across industries through scalable, intelligent automation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement and annual report filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: CIGL@crescendo-ir.com

