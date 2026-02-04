Dassault Aviation: Total number of shares and voting rights - 31 01 26

DASSAULT AVIATION

French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 62,717,627.20 euros
Headquarters: 78, quai Marcel Dassault
92210 SAINT-CLOUD
712 042 456 RCS Nanterre

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

Total number of shares





Total number of voting rights
01/31/202678,397,034

Theoretical voting rights:
130,565,778



Exercisable voting rights:
129,706,328


Total number of shares and voting rights - 31 01 26

