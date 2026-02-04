$35+ Bn Interactive Kiosk Market - Global Forecast to 2030: Operational Streamlining, QSR Expansion, and Device-as-a-Service Adoption Drive Growth

The global interactive kiosk market is projected to expand from USD 21.85 billion in 2025 to USD 35.65 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.3%. Key factors driving this growth include increasing demand for self-service automation, improved customer engagement, and operational efficiency across sectors such as retail, banking, transportation, and healthcare. In particular, the healthcare service kiosks segment is expected to record the highest growth due to the increased use in hospitals for teleconsultations, patient registration, and EMR integration. Meanwhile, ordering and retail kiosks will dominate the market due to rising demand for contactless payment and personalized experiences. Asia Pacific is forecasted to have the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, driven by smart city initiatives and digital transformation. Major players include NCR Voyix, Diebold Nixdorf, and Zebra Technologies.

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Kiosk Market by Information & Directory, Bitcoin, Ordering & Retail, Ticketing & Reservation, Hospitality & Travel, Public Sector, Restaurant & QSR, Financial Service, Healthcare, Floor-standing, Wall-mounted, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global interactive kiosk market is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 35.65 billion by 2030 from USD 21.85 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Key players dominating the market include NCR Voyix Corporation (US), Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (US), Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Glory Ltd. (Japan). The competitive landscape features detailed company profiles, recent developments, and strategic market initiatives.

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for enhanced customer engagement, operational efficiency, and self-service automation across various industries including retail, banking, transportation, and healthcare. The focus on safety, hygiene, and contactless interactions, amplified by global digitalization and smart city initiatives, further accelerates kiosk adoption worldwide.

Advances in AI, IoT connectivity, and data analytics support the development of intelligent kiosks offering personalized services and seamless enterprise system integration. The affordability of modular hardware and cloud-based software platforms enhances the scalability and accessibility of interactive kiosks across industrial and consumer-facing applications.

Healthcare Service Kiosks

This segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The expansion of kiosks in hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies for tasks such as patient registration, queue management, appointment scheduling, and teleconsultation services boosts this growth. Additionally, the integration of kiosks with electronic medical records systems and telehealth platforms enhances operational efficiency and patient experience.

In healthcare, these kiosks facilitate check-ins, billing, and information dissemination, alleviating administrative burdens and improving service accessibility. Government initiatives to digitize healthcare services, along with AI-driven analytics and touchless technology advancements, are expected to further propel growth in this segment.

Ordering & Retail Kiosks

This segment is anticipated to account for a significant market share by 2025, fueled by the rising demand for self-ordering, contactless payment, and personalized shopping experiences in quick-service restaurants, supermarkets, and retail outlets. These kiosks streamline service processes, reducing queue times and boosting order accuracy, thus enhancing customer satisfaction.

The incorporation of advanced software for real-time menu updates and dynamic pricing facilitates widespread deployment in major retail chains. The adoption of AI and IoT-enabled kiosks for data analytics and customer engagement further supports market growth. As businesses emphasize automation and efficiency, ordering and retail kiosks remain a crucial catalyst for interactive kiosk market expansion.

Asia Pacific Growth

The interactive kiosk market in Asia Pacific is set to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, driven by rapid digital transformation, expanding retail infrastructure, and significant investments in smart city and transportation projects. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India lead in adopting interactive kiosks across various sectors, including banking, retail, healthcare, and public services.

The emphasis on automation, self-service, and contactless technology integration enhances deployments in airports, metro stations, and commercial complexes. AI-powered analytics, cloud-based management platforms, and multilingual interfaces elevate kiosk performance and accessibility for diverse user bases. Supportive government programs and cost-effective manufacturing capabilities position the region as a leader in kiosk adoption.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted with industry experts to size the market accurately across its various segments and subsegments, supplementing data gathered through secondary research. The breakdown of primary participants is as follows:

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages270
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$21.85 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$35.65 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Preference for Contactless and Secure Payment Technologies
  • Mounting Demand for Self-Service Kiosks Across Industries

Challenges

  • High Initial Setup and Maintenance Costs
  • Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

  • High Emphasis on Streamlining Operations in Healthcare and Government Sectors
  • Growing Popularity of Qsrs and Convenience Retail
  • Rise of Device-As-A-Service (DaaS) Models

Case Studies

  • Diebold Nixdorf and Dave & Buster's Partner to Elevate Guest Experiences Using Interactive Kiosks
  • Pyramid Computer Enables Digital Self-Service Transformation for De Digitale Retail Stores
  • Advantech-Aures Delivers Self-Service Kiosks for Hosho Budget-Accommodation Concept
  • Pyramid Computer Aids Siemens Himed in Digitizing Patient Services Through Polytouch Self-Service Kiosks
  • Lamasatech Enables Hampshire County Council to Gather Real-Time Visitor Feedback with Self-Service Kiosks

Company Profiles

  • Ncr Voyix Corporation
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
  • Zebra Technologies Corp.
  • Advantech Co. Ltd.
  • Glory Ltd.
  • Kiosk Information Systems
  • Pyramid Computer GmbH
  • Olea Kiosks Inc.
  • Ncr Atleos
  • Meridian Kiosks
  • Peerless-Av
  • Slabb Kiosks
  • Sita
  • Source Technologies
  • Verifone, Inc.
  • Lamasatech Ltd
  • Bitaccess
  • General Bytes
  • Shenzhen Lean Kiosk Systems Co. Ltd.
  • Olicom International S.R.L.
  • Redyref
  • Grgbanking
  • Evoke Creative Limited
  • Partteam & Oemkiosks
  • Embross

