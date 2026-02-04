$35+ Bn Interactive Kiosk Market - Global Forecast to 2030: Operational Streamlining, QSR Expansion, and Device-as-a-Service Adoption Drive Growth

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Kiosk Market by Information & Directory, Bitcoin, Ordering & Retail, Ticketing & Reservation, Hospitality & Travel, Public Sector, Restaurant & QSR, Financial Service, Healthcare, Floor-standing, Wall-mounted, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global interactive kiosk market is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 35.65 billion by 2030 from USD 21.85 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Key players dominating the market include NCR Voyix Corporation (US), Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (US), Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Glory Ltd. (Japan). The competitive landscape features detailed company profiles, recent developments, and strategic market initiatives.

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for enhanced customer engagement, operational efficiency, and self-service automation across various industries including retail, banking, transportation, and healthcare. The focus on safety, hygiene, and contactless interactions, amplified by global digitalization and smart city initiatives, further accelerates kiosk adoption worldwide.

Advances in AI, IoT connectivity, and data analytics support the development of intelligent kiosks offering personalized services and seamless enterprise system integration. The affordability of modular hardware and cloud-based software platforms enhances the scalability and accessibility of interactive kiosks across industrial and consumer-facing applications.

Healthcare Service Kiosks

This segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The expansion of kiosks in hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies for tasks such as patient registration, queue management, appointment scheduling, and teleconsultation services boosts this growth. Additionally, the integration of kiosks with electronic medical records systems and telehealth platforms enhances operational efficiency and patient experience.

In healthcare, these kiosks facilitate check-ins, billing, and information dissemination, alleviating administrative burdens and improving service accessibility. Government initiatives to digitize healthcare services, along with AI-driven analytics and touchless technology advancements, are expected to further propel growth in this segment.

Ordering & Retail Kiosks

This segment is anticipated to account for a significant market share by 2025, fueled by the rising demand for self-ordering, contactless payment, and personalized shopping experiences in quick-service restaurants, supermarkets, and retail outlets. These kiosks streamline service processes, reducing queue times and boosting order accuracy, thus enhancing customer satisfaction.

The incorporation of advanced software for real-time menu updates and dynamic pricing facilitates widespread deployment in major retail chains. The adoption of AI and IoT-enabled kiosks for data analytics and customer engagement further supports market growth. As businesses emphasize automation and efficiency, ordering and retail kiosks remain a crucial catalyst for interactive kiosk market expansion.

Asia Pacific Growth

The interactive kiosk market in Asia Pacific is set to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, driven by rapid digital transformation, expanding retail infrastructure, and significant investments in smart city and transportation projects. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India lead in adopting interactive kiosks across various sectors, including banking, retail, healthcare, and public services.

The emphasis on automation, self-service, and contactless technology integration enhances deployments in airports, metro stations, and commercial complexes. AI-powered analytics, cloud-based management platforms, and multilingual interfaces elevate kiosk performance and accessibility for diverse user bases. Supportive government programs and cost-effective manufacturing capabilities position the region as a leader in kiosk adoption.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted with industry experts to size the market accurately across its various segments and subsegments, supplementing data gathered through secondary research. The breakdown of primary participants is as follows:

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 270 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $21.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Preference for Contactless and Secure Payment Technologies

Mounting Demand for Self-Service Kiosks Across Industries

Challenges

High Initial Setup and Maintenance Costs

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

High Emphasis on Streamlining Operations in Healthcare and Government Sectors

Growing Popularity of Qsrs and Convenience Retail

Rise of Device-As-A-Service (DaaS) Models

Case Studies

Diebold Nixdorf and Dave & Buster's Partner to Elevate Guest Experiences Using Interactive Kiosks

Pyramid Computer Enables Digital Self-Service Transformation for De Digitale Retail Stores

Advantech-Aures Delivers Self-Service Kiosks for Hosho Budget-Accommodation Concept

Pyramid Computer Aids Siemens Himed in Digitizing Patient Services Through Polytouch Self-Service Kiosks

Lamasatech Enables Hampshire County Council to Gather Real-Time Visitor Feedback with Self-Service Kiosks

Company Profiles

Ncr Voyix Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Glory Ltd.

Kiosk Information Systems

Pyramid Computer GmbH

Olea Kiosks Inc.

Ncr Atleos

Meridian Kiosks

Peerless-Av

Slabb Kiosks

Sita

Source Technologies

Verifone, Inc.

Lamasatech Ltd

Bitaccess

General Bytes

Shenzhen Lean Kiosk Systems Co. Ltd.

Olicom International S.R.L.

Redyref

Grgbanking

Evoke Creative Limited

Partteam & Oemkiosks

Embross

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpikc0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment