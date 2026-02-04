ReMA Chapters Set Scholarship Record in 2025

Washington, D.C., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Recycled Materials Association (ReMA) announced that its chapters awarded a record $210,500 of scholarships in 2025. The scholarships were awarded to 102 students enrolled in accredited educational institutions across the United States.

"Reaching this record-breaking scholarship milestone is a powerful testament to the recycled materials industry's commitment to supporting the families of our workforce,” said ReMA President Robin Wiener. “It highlights our chapters' unique ability to impact local communities by easing the financial path to higher education for our member company employees and their dependents, providing a direct reinvestment in the families who drive our success every day."

The funds for chapter scholarships are raised directly by the chapters through various events during the year including golf outings and other sporting events, donation campaigns, and in some cases, the allocation of special funds from operating budgets to support continuing education and provide added value to members.

To qualify for ReMA’s chapter scholarships, recipients must be individuals employed by ReMA member companies or their dependents and scholastically qualified for acceptance at an accredited educational institution designed to meet the requirements for an academic, professional, or occupational degree.

The Recycled Materials Association (ReMA) represents more than 1,700 companies in the U.S. and 40 countries around the globe. Based in Washington, D.C., ReMA provides advocacy, education, safety and compliance training, and promotes public awareness of the vital role recycled materials play in the U.S. economy, global trade, the environment and sustainable development.

