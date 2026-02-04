$1.67 Trillion SUV Market by Propulsion, Class, Seating Capacity, EV Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032 with Toyota, Hyundai, Honda, General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis Dominating

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SUV Market, Propulsion, Class, Seating Capacity, EV Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The SUV market is on a significant growth trajectory, with expectations to expand from USD 1.18 trillion in 2025 to USD 1.67 trillion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 5.1%.

The report offers competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, their product offerings, and business strategies. It's designed to assist both current market leaders and new entrants in understanding revenue streams and competitive trends to refine their market approaches. Furthermore, the report delves into drivers and restraints within the SUV market, providing a comprehensive overview of market challenges and opportunities along with forecasts on upcoming technologies, new geographic ventures, and strategic market developments.

In the US and Europe, demand is fueled by advancements in chassis architectures, where OEMs integrate technologies enhancing both on-road dynamics and off-road capabilities. This includes the adoption of adaptive air suspensions, active roll control, and sophisticated torque management systems. Premium SUVs are seeing growth driven by the shift towards zonal E/E architectures, allowing real-time damping control and predictive ADAS functions. A notable trend is the acceleration of electrification, with high-performance e-SUVs prompting OEMs to develop 800V platforms and high-density NMC battery packs, enhancing towing capacity and thermal robustness.

In regions like China, India, and Japan, the demand for compact and mid-size SUVs is influenced by versatile modular platforms. These allow for hybrid, turbo-petrol, and BEV powertrains without significant alterations to vehicle architecture. The focus on efficient 1.0-1.5L turbocharged GDI engines and strong-hybrid systems with e-CVTs makes SUVs both efficient and cost-effective. Manufacturers in the Chinese and Indian markets are also adopting lightweight rear suspension systems and efficient e-drive units to enhance handling and crash safety while maintaining competitive pricing.

The 5-seater segment is poised to capture a significant market share during the forecast period

The market for mini, compact, and mid-size SUVs remains robust in the Asia Pacific and Europe due to their practical 2-row configurations that provide optimal urban maneuverability and cabin ergonomics. In the Asia Pacific, rising disposable incomes and urban expansion drive young buyers towards SUVs with advanced infotainment, ADAS Level 1-2, and efficient turbo-hybrid powertrains. Automakers leverage localized modular platforms such as CMP and TNGA-B to maximize interior space within compact footprints, appealing to urban consumers.

In Europe, premium 5-seater mid-size SUVs gain traction as consumers seek vehicles combining comfort, improved chassis systems, and enhanced cargo capacity, while complying with EU emissions standards. European OEMs, including Volkswagen, BMW, and Audi, are extending their lineups with models that integrate 48V mild-hybrids, advanced chassis controls, and lightweight materials to enhance efficiency and dynamics.

Class D is set to be the primary segment through the forecast period

Class D SUVs lead global demand, particularly in India, China, and Thailand, where there's a shift towards larger vehicles sporting scalable architectures. These enhanced models, with features like electrified AWD, improve overall vehicle dynamics. Rising preferences for 3-row vehicles with greater towing capacity and comfort underscore Class D's appeal in ICE and hybrid categories.

Top OEMs like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Cadillac are innovating within this segment, integrating 48V systems, advanced ADAS, and lightweight subframes. As markets develop and infrastructure improves, Class-D SUVs become a staple choice for families seeking spacious, technologically advanced vehicles.

The Americas are projected as the second-largest market in the forecast period

The region's demand for luxury D- and E-segment SUVs is bolstered by features like turbo/V6 engines and advanced ADAS suites. In the US, OEMs derive most of their premium volumes from SUVs as consumers favor high ground clearance and vehicle comfort. The push towards hybrid SUV architectures is intensifying as regulatory standards tighten, prompting companies like Ford and GM to explore battery-electric platforms. Meanwhile, Mexico's market for compact and mid-size SUVs thrives on cost-sensitive demand and increased local Asian manufacturers.

Interviews with key industry players, including CEOs and marketing directors, as well as innovation and technology executives, have shaped these insights. The survey included diverse participants ranging from automotive OEMs to Tier 1 suppliers, covering regions including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Leading market participants include Toyota, Hyundai, Honda, General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, who dominate the competitive landscape. The study segments market data by vehicle type, seating capacity, propulsion, and class while assessing regional market dynamics.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 307 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.18 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.67 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



