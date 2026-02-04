Intended Change in the Supervisory Board of LHV Group

AS LHV Group announces that the Nomination Committee has made a proposal to the Supervisory Board of AS LHV Group to nominate Christian Schröder as a candidate of the new member of the Supervisory Board of LHV Group. The election is planned to take place at the next Annual General Meeting of LHV Group. The appointment would take effect based on the respective shareholder decision. Election to the Supervisory Board will be subject to the approval of the European Central Bank for compliance with the eligibility requirements. In accordance with the Articles of Association, the proposed term would be up to three years.

Upon election to the Supervisory Board, it is planned to appoint Christian Schröder as a member of the Risk and Capital Committee and the Audit Committee of LHV Group. He will also become a member of the Board of Directors (Non-Executive Director, NED) of LHV Bank Limited, the UK subsidiary of LHV Group, as the executive management has approved his appointment for a three-year term.

Background of Christian Schröder

Christian Schröder has over 25 years of international experience in the financial sector, with a strong background in banking management, working with regulatory oversight and the strategic transformation of large organisations. He spent a significant part of his career at Pictet Group, where he held several senior leadership positions, including Chief Executive Officer of Bank Pictet & Cie (Europe) AG in Germany. In this role, he was responsible for managing an organisation with assets under management of up to EUR 250 billion and more than 650 employees across 13 international locations.

In addition to his executive responsibilities, Christian Schröder has been actively involved in the work of supervisory boards of financial institutions. He has served as Chairman of the Board of FundPartner Solutions (Europe) SA and FundPartner Solutions (Suisse) SA, and since 2025 has been a member of the Board and the Risk Committee of Bank Pictet & Cie (Europe) AG. He has extensive experience in the implementation of European banking regulations and in cooperation with supervisory authorities, including BaFin, FINMA and CSSF.

Christian Schröder holds a Master’s degree in Communication Systems from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) and has completed several executive leadership and finance programmes at INSEAD, IMD Lausanne and the Swiss Banking School.

As of the date of this announcement, Christian Schröder does not hold any shares of LHV Group. No LHV Group shares are held by persons closely associated with him.

Rain Lõhmus, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LHV Group, commented:

„Christian Schröder is a strong addition to the Supervisory Board, bringing extensive international experience in banking. His long-standing leadership roles within Pictet Group, combined with deep expertise in European regulatory environments and company transformation, will support LHV Group as we move into the next stage of our journey. We believe his perspective and experience will add significant value to the work of the Supervisory Board.“



LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of November, LHV Pank's banking services are being used by 489,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 106,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 230,000 clients. LHV Bank, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the UK and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and retail banking services.



Investor Relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Email: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee

Communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee