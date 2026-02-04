Study: 97% of Enterprises Say ECM Vendor Roadmaps Limit AI Implementation

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey by Vertesia of 1,500 senior IT leaders finds that Enterprise Content Management (ECM) vendor roadmaps are now a near-universal constraint on enterprise AI implementation. Nearly every organization (96.8%) reports that ECM provider roadmaps limit their ability to deploy desired AI use cases.

The data shows that execution is not keeping pace with investment. While 40.2% of organizations plan to increase AI budgets, 71.9% say their ability to execute specific AI strategies is “significantly” or “moderately” constrained by the pace and direction of vendor development. Together, these findings suggest that many organizations are reaching a practical inflection point in their AI strategies.

“As organizations move beyond basic search toward more valuable, high-impact automation, current ECM features and release schedules are no longer aligning with what enterprises are trying to achieve,” said Chris McLaughlin, Chief Revenue Officer at Vertesia. “Driven by this misalignment, enterprises are pursuing alternative approaches to accelerate AI adoption and address pressing business needs.”

When asked which insights they are currently unable to systematically extract or track from stored content—but believe AI should be able to provide—respondents identified the following gaps:

19.8% – Mining documents to identify risks, trends, or correlations

– Mining documents to identify risks, trends, or correlations 19.7% – Summarizing long or complex documents at scale

– Summarizing long or complex documents at scale 18.8% – Flagging compliance or regulatory risks

– Flagging compliance or regulatory risks 18.8% – Identifying duplicate or near-duplicate content

– Identifying duplicate or near-duplicate content 17.8% – Identifying security risks such as PII





“These gaps point to a foundational issue,” McLaughlin added. “Content preparation and readiness remain a bottleneck for enterprise AI. Until organizations can consistently prepare and understand their content, it’s difficult to apply AI across fragmented environments. What’s changing now is how leaders think about that problem—moving toward approaches that separate intelligence from where content is stored, rather than anchoring AI to a single ECM system.”



The survey found that 34% of the market is currently — or plans to — absorb the significant cost and complexity of building their own AI capabilities from scratch. In contrast, nearly one-third of organizations (32.3%) have taken a more forward-looking approach, partnering with external providers to deploy AI through a platform model that works consistently across multiple ECM environments rather than being constrained by any one vendor.



Survey Methodology

This research study, conducted in late 2025, draws insights from a cohort of 1,500 senior leaders across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Each respondent holds a position of Director-level seniority or higher, specializing in IT, Operations, or Product Management within organizations generating at least $100 million in annual revenue. Participants represent organizations utilizing industry-leading ECM technologies—including products from Hyland, OpenText, IBM, and Microsoft.

