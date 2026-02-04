Cell-free Protein Synthesis Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Integration Into Next-Generation Diagnostics and Sensing Platforms Drive Adoption

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell-free Protein Synthesis Market by Offering (Cell Extract Systems (Prokaryotic, Mammalian, Plant), Kits, Instruments, Services), Workflow, Method (Coupled TX/TL, Transcription, Translation), Application (Protein Purification) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The cell-free protein synthesis (CFPS) market is poised to reach USD 308.9 million by 2030, up from USD 217.2 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is propelled by the increasing demand for rapid and efficient protein production, the rising adoption of reconstituted cell-free systems, expanding applications in synthetic biology and drug discovery, the need to express toxic and difficult-to-express proteins, and the integration of AI/ML to optimize expression systems.

Promega Corporation (US), New England Biolabs (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Genscript (US), and Takara Bio Inc. (Japan) are prominent players in the CFPS market. The study offers a detailed competitive analysis of these key players, including company profiles, recent updates, and main market strategies.

The cell-free protein synthesis services experienced the fastest growth during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The CFPS market includes offerings such as products-expression systems, reagents, instruments-and services. During the forecast period, cell-free protein synthesis services are anticipated to grow the fastest due to the rising demand for customized protein production solutions, the need for quick prototyping, and increasing outsourcing by academic institutions and biotech companies. These services enable researchers to access advanced CFPS technologies without significant investments in infrastructure or expertise.

Growing interest in contract-based protein expression for drug discovery, synthetic biology, vaccine development, and proteomics is further fueling demand. The increasing complexity of protein targets, including toxic, unstable, or membrane proteins, encourages organizations to rely on specialized service providers for quality proteins efficiently.

Enzyme engineering is a key application of cell-free protein synthesis, dominating the CFPS market.

The market, categorized by application, includes enzyme engineering, high-throughput protein production, protein labeling, protein purification, and studies of protein-protein interactions. In 2024, enzyme engineering led the CFPS application market due to its extensive use in research areas such as synthetic biology, pathway prototyping, directed evolution, and therapeutic antibody development.

CFPS allows researchers to rapidly test and optimize enzymes without living cells, making it ideal for designing enzymes with enhanced performance, stability, and specificity. The demand for faster, scalable protein production in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and other sectors ensures enzyme engineering remains a vital growth driver in the CFPS market.

The Asia-Pacific region will experience the highest CAGR in the cell-free protein synthesis market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030

Asia-Pacific is forecasted to have the highest CAGR in the CFPS market during this period, driven by increasing investments in biotechnology research, growing pharmaceutical manufacturing, and a focus on synthetic biology and precision medicine. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are boosting their R&D capabilities through government funding, public-private partnerships, and international collaborations, thereby increasing the demand for CFPS technologies.

The adoption of high-throughput protein production, enzyme engineering, and rapid prototyping in drug discovery, vaccine development, and diagnostics continues to propel market growth. The region benefits from a skilled workforce, lower production costs, expanding contract research organizations (CROs), and improving research infrastructure, establishing Asia-Pacific as a promising market for CFPS.

The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing demand for rapid protein synthesis in research and pharma, the growing demand for toxic and difficult-to-express proteins, integration of AI/ML for protein engineering using CFPS), restraints (high cost of essential reagents), opportunities (integration of cell-free technology in biosensors development, commercial-scale validation of cell-free protein expression), and challenges (inability to fully replicate complex mammalian post-translational modifications) impacting the market growth.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products/services in the CFPS market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyzes the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the CFPS market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market share, growth strategies of leading players like New England Biolabs (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), and Promega Corporation (US), among others, in the CFPS market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Rapid Protein Synthesis for Research and Therapeutic Applications

Momentum from Biologics/Adc Pipelines Adopting Cfps for Site-Specific Conjugation

Ability to Express Difficult/Complex Proteins

Comparison of Conventional Live Cells and Cfps Systems

Restraints

High Cost of Essential Reagents

Opportunities

Integration of Cell-Free Technology in Biosensor Development

Role in Precision/Personalized Medicine

Challenges

Inability to Fully Replicate Complex Mammalian Post-Translational Modifications

Concerns Regarding Scaling Up

