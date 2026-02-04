$21.36 Bn Biochips Market by Products & Services, Type, Application, Fabrication Technology, & Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biochips Market by Products & Services, Type, Application, Fabrication Technology, & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global biochips market is projected to grow from USD 14.01 billion in 2025 to USD 21.36 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

This expansion is driven by key factors influencing the evolution of diagnostics, genomics, and personalized health care. A major growth driver is the increasing demand for precision diagnostics and personalized treatments, spurred by advances in genomics and a heightened focus on individualized healthcare. As healthcare increasingly emphasizes tailored treatment plans, biochips are being widely adopted for applications such as genetic testing, disease detection, and drug development.

The need for faster, more efficient diagnostics is also empowering demand for high-throughput, point-of-care testing solutions. Biochips, especially DNA chips and lab-on-a-chip systems, are pivotal in fulfilling this demand by offering rapid, cost-effective, and scalable diagnostic solutions. With healthcare decentralization-moving diagnostics from centralized laboratories to more accessible settings-biochips are seeing greater adoption.

Technological innovations, like the integration of artificial intelligence for data analysis and the development of microfluidic platforms, are propelling market growth by enhancing biochip systems' accuracy, speed, and ease of use across various sectors, from research to clinical diagnostics.

Software & Services Segment

Within the biochips market, the software and services segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is due to the increasing need for advanced data analysis, AI-driven insights, and cloud integration in biochip applications. As biochips generate substantial volumes of complex biological data, advanced software is critical for result processing, interpretation, and visualization. With the rise in personalized medicine and precision diagnostics, bioinformatics services have become crucial for managing genetic, proteomic, and genomic data.

Market Player Insights

In 2024, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest market share. These companies rely on biochips for drug discovery, genomic research, and personalized medicine-the technology facilitates high-throughput screening, biomarker discovery, and genetic profiling essential for developing new therapies and improving treatment precision. The need for quick, accurate, and cost-effective diagnostics and research tools propels strong biochip demand within these industries.

Regional Growth Prospects

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, attributed to rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure, rising government investments in biotechnology, and an increasing focus on personalized medicine. The region's burgeoning pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are intensifying the demand for biochips in drug development, diagnostics, and genomic research. Additionally, rising healthcare awareness and improved access, particularly in countries like China and India, are accelerating the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies such as biochips.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

Analysis of key market drivers, such as growing demand for personalized medicines and technological advancements in microfluidics and AI integration.

Detailed insights on product developments and innovations.

Comprehensive information on emerging market opportunities and diversification strategies.

Competitive assessment of market shares, strategies, and products of leading market players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 412 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of Personalized Medicine

Technological Advancements in Microarray and Microfluidics Fabrication

Increasing R&D Investments in Genomics and Proteomics

Advancements in Point-Of-Care Diagnostics and Lab-On-A-Chip Technologies

Restraints

High Cost of Instruments and Fabrication

Complex Data Interpretation and Standardization

Opportunities

Integration of AI and Bioinformatics in Biochip Data Analysis

Expansion into Emerging Markets and New Applications

Challenges

Technical Complexity and Integration of Multidisciplinary Technologies

Regulatory and Validation Hurdles for Clinical Use

Industry Trends

Miniaturization, Portability, and Decentralized Diagnostics

Shift Toward Microfluidics and Lab-On-A-Chip Formats

Case Study Analysis

Microfluidic Biochip-based Multiplexed Profiling for Early Cancer Detection

Point-Of-Care Tumor Marker Detection Biochip

Graphene Quantum Dot-based Biochip for Childhood Leukemia Detection

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott

Standard Biotools

10X Genomics

Cepheid

Biomerieux

Revvity

Diasorin S.P.A.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited

Micronit B.V.

Raybiotech, Inc.

Phalanx Biotech Group

Arrayit Corporation

3Dhistech Ltd.

Creative Bioarray

Tissuearray.Com

Ibiochips

Capitalbiotech Co. Ltd.

Pepperprint GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jw7c4e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment