EV Semiconductors Market by Technology (Silicon-based, Wide-Bandgap), Propulsion, Application (Battery Management System, Powertrain, ADAS), Component (Power ICs & Modules, MCUs & Processors, Sensors)

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Semiconductors Market by Technology (Silicon-based, Wide-Bandgap), Propulsion, Application (Battery Management System, Powertrain, ADAS, and More), Component (Power ICs & Modules, MCUs & Processors, Sensors, and More), and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EV semiconductors market is on track to achieve significant growth, with projections estimating its expansion from USD 24.09 billion in 2025 to USD 57.48 billion by 2032, maintaining a CAGR of 9.1%.

This growth is fueled by the increased semiconductor content in passenger cars and the transition to fully electric vehicle platforms. The increased use of sensors and computing for safety and automation features, particularly in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), requires high-performance microcontrollers and advanced chips, which are more prevalent in electric vehicles than in traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

The demand for high-accuracy components like analog front ends, power devices, and functional safety processors is rising as battery electronics advance to support fast charging and longer cycle life, all while ensuring precise cell monitoring.

Wide-bandgap technologies, including Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN), alongside hybrid inverters and advanced packaging techniques, are improving efficiency and enabling compact high-power designs. Government initiatives, such as the US CHIPS Act and the EU Chips Act, support local fab expansion by industry leaders like Texas Instruments, Infineon, and STMicroelectronics.

These initiatives drive the demand for memory and processing capabilities, as software-defined vehicle platforms become more prevalent, necessitating closer OEM-supplier collaborations to accelerate innovation. The adoption of 800V architectures in premium Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) further pushes the need for advanced power semiconductors, enhancing charging speed and range.

The market also sees a sustained demand for efficient power devices with 48V systems in models from Audi and Mercedes-Benz, which support high electrical loads without fully transitioning to high-voltage EV designs. Battery management systems (BMS) are expected to play a significant role in this growth, driven by innovations in microcontrollers and power management ICs.

Recent advancements underline this trend, such as STMicroelectronics' introduction of Stellar with xMemory MCUs supporting software-driven battery control, and Renesas' RBMS F platform that enhances safety through faster fault detection. NXP Semiconductors' acquisition of TTTech Auto further advances real-time functional safety computing for high-energy batteries. These factors make BMS a critical semiconductor demand driver, particularly in North America and China.

Power ICs and modules, including MOSFETs, IGBTs, and wide-bandgap devices, are crucial for inverters, onboard chargers, and converters, significantly impacting vehicle efficiency, range, and thermal management. High-profile models like the Porsche Taycan and Ford Mustang Mach-E are already using SiC-based inverters to improve energy efficiency. Collaborative efforts by Infineon and ROHM in SiC power packages, as well as STMicroelectronics' advancements in packaging, underscore the industry's commitment to scaling next-generation power devices.

With the wider adoption of 800V platforms and global increases in EV production, there is growing demand for high-efficiency power devices. Investments in hybrid SiC-GaN solutions and thermal management technology are enabling OEMs to achieve higher power density, reduced losses, and enhanced system reliability.

Europe is anticipated to experience noteworthy expansion in the EV semiconductors market, driven by passenger car electrification and strong automotive manufacturing bases. Major OEMs such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Stellantis are enhancing their BEV lineups and investing in software-defined vehicle platforms, bolstering the need for high-performance MCUs and power electronics.

Additionally, the EU Chips Act is a significant catalyst, aiming to double Europe's global semiconductor market share through substantial investments, fostering self-sufficiency and resilience in automotive chip supply chains. Notable regional investments include Infineon's expansion in Dresden and STMicroelectronics' projects in Italy and France. European suppliers are responding by scaling SiC and GaN production to meet the rising demand for efficient inverters and chargers, positioning Europe as a key growth region for the EV semiconductors market.

In-depth interviews with executives, directors, and other industry leaders indicate a competitive landscape dominated by companies such as Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, and Renesas Electronics. These companies are actively expanding their portfolios to solidify their market positions.

Key Report Benefits:

Provides revenue approximations for the EV semiconductors market and subsegments.

Offers insights into the competitive landscape to help stakeholders better position their businesses and formulate strategies.

Outlines market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Analyzes current and future pricing trends in the EV semiconductors market.

Details market trends based on technology, propulsion, application, component type, and region.

Key Insights Include:

Market dynamics analysis covering drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Detailed insights on product development, market expansion, and diversification.

In-depth competitive assessment focusing on market share, growth strategies, and offerings by leading players.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Semiconductor Content in EVs

Innovations in Chip Design and Integration

Heightened EV Adoption

Rapid Evolution of EV Architectures

Restraints

Long Qualification Cycles and Strict Automotive Reliability Standards

High Cost of Advanced Materials

Fragmented Standards and Limited Interoperability

Opportunities

Extensive Use of Wide-Bandgap Materials

Expansion into Emerging Markets

Collaborations Between Tier 1S and OEMs

Emerging Applications of EV Semiconductors

Challenges

Stiff Competition and Margin Pressure

Cybersecurity, Safety, and Liability Concerns

Geopolitical, Trade, and Export Control Risks

Unmet Needs and White Spaces

Power Electronics for 800V Systems

EV Architecture and Computing

Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players

Company Profiles

Infineon Technologies AG

Stmicroelectronics

Nxp Semiconductors

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Analog Devices, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Micron Technology, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Polar Semiconductor, LLC

Rohm Co. Ltd.

Marvell

Broadcom

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Starpower Semiconductor Ltd.

Semikron Danfoss

Cambridge Gan Devices

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Bos Semiconductors

Ensilica

Indie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xlikq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.