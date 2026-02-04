Ted Frazee Joins Thomasville National Bank’s Board of Directors

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomasville National Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Ted Frazee to its Board of Directors. Mr. Frazee is the President of Redwire, a leading electronic security and life-safety integration company based in Tallahassee, Florida, with clients throughout the Southeast. Frazee joined Redwire in 2003 and has served as President since 2016. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and completed the Harvard Business School Executive Leadership program.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ted Frazee to our Board of Directors,” said Stephen Cheney, Chairman and CEO. “We are confident Ted’s expertise and enthusiasm will enhance the Board’s effectiveness and strategic impact. Ted’s strong ties to Tallahassee will be particularly beneficial as we look ahead to opportunities in that market.”

About Thomasville Bancshares, Inc and Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: THVB) is the holding company for Thomasville National Bank. TNB along with its two banking divisions; St. Simons Bank & Trust and Tallahassee National Bank, have total assets over $2 billion providing full-service banking and commercial lending across the South Georgia and North Florida region. TNB is consistently recognized as a top performing community bank. In 2025, TNB was ranked 4th nationally in American Banker’s Top 200 Community Banks based upon three years average return on shareholders’ equity. The Bank’s trust and investment division, TNB Financial Services, has client assets over $5.5 billion under advisement and provides financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. TNBFS has offices located in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Illinois, and Ohio. The Company is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia and has over 800 local shareholders. Thomasville National Bank is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.tnbank.com.