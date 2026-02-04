Sterilization Services Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: E-Beam Advantages, Ethylene Oxide Reintroduction, and Healthcare Expansion Support Growth

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterilization Services Market by Method, Type, Mode of Delivery, End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The sterilization services market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 5.49 billion by 2030 from USD 3.75 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. This expansion is driven by an increase in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), rising surgical procedures, and a growing trend of outsourcing sterilization to specialized services. The need for stringent regulatory compliance in sterile packaging within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries also boosts market demand.

The ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization segment dominated the market in 2024, largely due to its compatibility with heat- and moisture-sensitive materials. Technological advancements in EtO sterilization and a high demand for single-use medical instruments contribute to its prominence.

From an end-user perspective, medical device companies represented the largest market share in 2024. Demands from this sector are expected to grow, driven by regulatory standards for sterilizing medical manufacturing.

Geographically, North America leads the sterilization services market, followed by Europe, driven by rising demands to reduce HAIs. A focus on healthy lifestyles and disease prevention, along with favorable government initiatives and stringent regulatory measures, further supports market growth.

Key market players include STERIS (Ireland), Sotera Health (US), Servizi Italia S.p.A (Italy), E-BEAM Services, Inc. (US), BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), among others.

Research Coverage

Detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Comprehensive market penetration information for top players in the sector.

Insights into product development, innovation, R&D activities, and service line expansions.

Information on lucrative regional markets for strategic market development.

Assessments for in-depth understanding of market segments and growth strategies of leading players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 289 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Hais

Rising Volume of Surgical Procedures Across Healthcare Facilities

Increasing Prevalence of Food-Borne Diseases and Subsequent Focus on Food Sterilization

Surge in Outsourcing Sterilization Services to Cros

Restraints

Safety Concerns Over Reprocessed or Inadequately Sterilized Devices

Opportunities

High Growth Potential of Emerging Economies

Advantages of E-Beam Sterilization

Reintroduction of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

Expansion of Healthcare Sector in Emerging Markets

Challenges

Maintenance of Sterilization Quality for Complex & Advanced Medical Instruments

End-user Non-Compliance with Sterilization Protocols

Company Profiles

Steris

Sotera Health Company

Servizi Italia S.P.A.

E-Beam Services, Inc.

Bgs Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co.KG

Medistri SA

H.W. Andersen Products Ltd.

Cretex Companies

Life Science Outsourcing, Inc.

Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt. Ltd.

Centerpiece Holdings LLC

Avantti Medi Clear

Steripure

Europlaz

Midwest Sterilization Corporation

Blue Line Sterilization Services, LLC

Steripack Group Ltd.

Steritek Inc.

Nextbeam

Meridian Medical

Prince Sterilization Services, LLC

C.G. Laboratories, Inc.

Pro-Tech Design and Manufacturing Inc.

Clordisys Solutions Inc.

Nutek Bravo, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhjq0l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment