New Toll Brothers Community, Birch Run at New Britain, is Now Open in Chalfont, Pennsylvania

CHALFONT, Pa., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Birch Run at New Britain, a new luxury townhome community in Chalfont, Pennsylvania. The Toll Brothers Sales Center, located near the 101 Brianna Court in Chalfont, Bucks County, is now open and welcoming home shoppers. The first homes at the community will be ready for spring move-in.

This new Toll Brothers community offers three-story townhomes featuring open-concept floor plans offering over 2,000 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, flex rooms, and 2-car garages. Quick move-in homes are available at the community, allowing customers the opportunity to move into their new home on a timeline that meets their needs. The quick move-in homes in Birch Run at New Britain include Designer Appointed Features selected by talented design professionals at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. These homes are available for delivery as early as this spring, ideal for families who want to move before the 2026/2027 school year. Homes in the community are priced from the mid-$500,000s.





Birch Run at New Britain is ideally situated near top-rated schools in the Central Bucks School District, including Butler Elementary School, Unami Middle School, and Central Bucks South High School. The community provides a low-maintenance lifestyle with landscaping and snow removal included, allowing home shoppers to enjoy nearby shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation in Montgomeryville, Doylestown, New Hope, and Ambler. Convenient access to commuter routes including Routes 202 and 309, as well as the Chalfont and New Britain train stations, makes Birch Run at New Britain an excellent choice for home shoppers seeking both luxury and accessibility.

“Our Birch Run at New Britain community offers an exceptional opportunity to enjoy modern, new-construction townhome living in the sought-after Chalfont area,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania. “With its prime location near major transportation, recreation, shopping, and dining, as well as its placement within an award-winning school district, this community is an outstanding choice for families and professionals alike.”

For more information on Birch Run at New Britain or to schedule a private tour, call 855-872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

