Inside information 4 February 2026 at 4.50 pm EET

Inside information, profit warning: KH Group’s net sales and comparable operating profit higher than expected. The company publishes preliminary results for 2025.

KH Group Plc provides preliminary information on its net sales and comparable operating profit for 2025, which exceed the previous guidance issued on 19 September 2025.

According to preliminary and unaudited information, KH Group’s net sales for 2025 is EUR 205 million and comparable operating profit is EUR 6.4 million. Both Nordic Rescue Group and KH-Koneet performed above expectations during the last quarter of 2025. Nordic Rescue Group increased operating profit more than expected in its Swedish operations and was able to exceed its production plan in Finland, which increased the net sales and operating profit for 2025. KH-Koneet’s efforts to increase machine sales and the profitability of the machinery rental business towards the end of the year were somewhat more successful than previously estimated.

According to the previous guidance issued on 19 September 2025, the company estimated, with the continuing operations Group structure, to reach net sales of EUR 190–200 million and comparable operating profit of EUR 5–6 million in 2025.

KH Group will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2025 on Friday, 20 March 2026.

