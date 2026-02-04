TeleSpecialists to Launch TeleStroke Registry™ & The Collective at the International Stroke Conference in New Orleans

New Orleans, La., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleSpecialists, the nation’s largest physician-led teleneurology practice, officially unveils the TeleSpecialists TeleStroke Registry™ & The Collective today at the International Stroke Conference in New Orleans, introducing a new category of stroke care intelligence designed to help hospitals run, defend, and grow high-performing stroke programs with confidence, clarity, and credibility.

Comprised of more than 450,000 telestroke patient encounters and 90 million clinical and operational data points, the TeleStroke Registry transforms everyday stroke care activity into operational, quality, and market intelligence that stroke leaders can immediately use to strengthen accreditation readiness, benchmark performance, protect market position, and improve operational rigor—without maintaining an internal database.

“Unlike traditional reporting tools or passive data repositories, the TeleStroke Registry functions as a stroke care intelligence platform and benchmarking engine for real programs, giving hospitals visibility into how they perform relative to peer institutions, similar acuity programs, and national telestroke norms,” said Registry Co-Chair, Theresa Sevilis, DO, FAAN.

“Hospitals don’t need more data—they need clarity. The Registry allows stroke leaders to walk into accreditation surveys, leadership meetings, and quality reviews with clear evidence of how their program performs, where variation exists, and exactly what impacts patient care.” The Collective is a subset of the TeleStroke Registry that supports quality, certification readiness, operational rigor, and program sustainability.

The first phase of the Collective is reserved for TeleSpecialists’ partner hospitals and health systems, enabling multi-site research and access to publishable insights without the burden of building internal research infrastructure. The first 100 TeleSpecialists partner facilities to join the Collective will receive complimentary access, with broader participation opportunities available following the initial cohort.

“What makes this powerful from a research perspective is the scale and the real-world nature of the data,” said Amanda Avila, MD, Registry Co-chair. “Hospitals can contribute to advancing stroke science and quality benchmarks in a way that is practical and directly connected to how care is actually delivered.”

The TeleStroke Registry™ & The Collective will be showcased throughout the American Heart Association’s International Stroke Conference. Attendees can sit in on the “Advancing TeleStroke Care Through Data, Collaboration and Innovation” Learning Studio on Wednesday, Feb. 4, at 2:45 pm, to hear firsthand how the platform turns stroke response into stroke intelligence. Attendees are always welcome to stop by Booth 219 or email registry@tstelemed.com to hear more and sign up to partner on the project.

About TeleSpecialists

TeleSpecialists is the physician-owned digital healthcare solution provider that hospitals nationwide choose when prioritizing superior quality and effective partnership. Since 2014, we have delivered comprehensive teleneurology and telepsychiatry services to more than 1.5 million patients across emergency, inpatient, and outpatient settings. Our board-certified specialists integrate sophisticated technology with clinical expertise to provide rapid, responsive, and reliable consultations that enhance patient access, improve outcomes, and retain revenue. Physician-founded, physician-owned, and physician-led from day one. For more information, visit www.tstelemed.com.

