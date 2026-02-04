SaySo to Host Statewide Youth Advocacy Conference in Durham

Greensboro, NC, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaySo (Strong Able Youth Speaking Out), a statewide youth-led advocacy program of Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS), will host SaySo Saturday, its Annual Membership Conference, on March 7, 2026, at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham. The conference brings together youth, alumni, advocates, and partners from across North Carolina, marking nearly three decades of youth leadership and advocacy.

Designed for young people ages 14 to 26 who are currently or formerly in foster care or other out-of-home placements, SaySo Saturday offers a unique opportunity for leadership development, peer learning, and opportunities for youth to engage in advocacy and decision-making that reflect their lived experience.

“SaySo Saturday creates a space where young people can build confidence, learn from one another, and step forward as leaders,” said Carmelita Coleman, SaySo Statewide Program Director. “The conference reinforces the fact that youth voice matters and that their perspectives can influence real change.”

Founded in 1998, SaySo operates 30 local chapters across North Carolina and services more than 800 youth and young adults each year. Through advocacy, leadership, development, and civic engagement, the program works alongside youth, caregivers, social workers, and community partners to strengthen outcomes for young people transitioning to adulthood.

“SaySo ensures that youth with lived experience are not just included in conversations about child welfare – they are shaping them.,” said Jamaica Pfister, Director of Government Affairs for CHS. “When young people share their experiences, they help policymakers better understand what works, where gaps remain, and how systems can better support youth and families.”

In addition to leadership workshops and statewide engagement, SaySo Saturday includes Youth Advisory Leadership Council (YALC) regional elections and the presentation of scholarships and awards recognizing youth advocacy and professional commitment. The event reflects SaySo’s year-round work, consistently elevating youth voices and ensuring young people are active partners in shaping the systems and policies that affect their lives.

To learn more about SaySo Saturday, explore opportunities to support youth leadership, or get involved with statewide advocacy efforts, visit CHSNC.org.

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) works to promote the right of every child to safe, permanent, and loving family by strengthening families and communities across North Carolina. CHS provides adoption, foster care, family preservation, parenting support, and youth services. A trusted partner for more than 120 years, CHS advances child and family well-being statewide. Learn more at CHSNC.org.

