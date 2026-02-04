HCPro Joins National Cooperative of Health Networks to Support Rural Healthcare Workforce Development

Chicago, IL, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCPro, a leading provider of healthcare education and regulatory solutions, today announced its partnership with the National Cooperative of Health Networks Association (NCHN), reinforcing HCPro’s commitment to supporting rural and community healthcare organizations through practical, role-based workforce education.

As a partner of NCHN, HCPro will contribute expertise and resources to help rural health leaders address ongoing workforce challenges, including regulatory complexity, staffing constraints, and the need for consistent, high-quality training across clinical and revenue cycle teams.

“Rural and community hospitals face unique operational and financial pressures, often with limited resources,” said Dave Cella, President of HCPro and CEO of AHIMA. “Joining NCHN reflects our commitment to standing alongside rural health leaders and providing education that helps their teams navigate complexity, strengthen compliance, and sustain access to care in their communities.”

Rural healthcare organizations must balance increasing regulatory demands with the realities of lean teams and evolving reimbursement models. HCPro’s education and professional development solutions are designed to be flexible, scalable, and practical, supporting continuous learning without disrupting day-to-day operations.

“HCPro brings deep expertise in healthcare education and workforce development that aligns closely with the needs of our members,” said Linda Weiss, Executive Director of NCHN. “Their commitment to practical, role-based learning supports our mission to support & strengthen health networks serving rural and underserved communities by ensuring our members have access to the resources they need to thrive.”

By investing in education and workforce development, rural and community hospitals can improve documentation and coding accuracy, reduce compliance risk, strengthen collaboration across teams, and support long-term organizational sustainability helping to ensure continued access to high-quality care for the communities they serve.

About HCPro LLC

For more than 40 years, HCPro has delivered trusted healthcare regulatory guidance through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online coding platforms, instructor-led training, events, and consulting services. HCPro helps healthcare organizations achieve compliance, improve performance, and strengthen operational and financial outcomes. HCPro is a wholly owned subsidiary of the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA).

About the National Cooperative of Health Networks Association (NCHN)

The National Cooperative of Health Networks Association (NCHN) supports rural and underserved community healthcare organizations by fostering networking and collaboration, innovation, education and access to resources that strengthen healthcare delivery and sustainability across rural America.