NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum Announces Anthony Scaramucci to Keynote Conference

Conference Delivers Insights, Networking and Deal-Making May 31 - June 2 in NYC

Co-Located Event, BxR - Brand x Residential, Dedicated to Investment, Development and Strategy within Branded Residences

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 48th annual NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum (NYU IHIF) (formerly NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference), operated by Questex, a leading information services and event company, in partnership with the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) and its Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, today announces Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner, SkyBridge and Founder and Chairman, SALT will deliver the keynote address. NYU IHIF takes place on May 31 - June 2, 2026 at the New York Marriott Marquis in NYC.

Scaramucci is a financier, lawyer, broadcaster and former White House Communications Director. His address “Unbreakable Resilience: An Insider’s Perspective on Power, Communications and Business” will provide a rare insider’s view into how geopolitical forces and societal dynamics are shaping today’s U.S. markets. Drawing on his experience across global finance, media and government, he will explore what resilience truly means for leaders and businesses navigating volatility and uncertainty.

With the theme “Sharpening the Edge,” NYU IHIF brings the industry together to examine the forces shaping the market. In a selective capital environment, the advantage no longer comes from deal flow alone. It comes from disciplined underwriting, smarter asset management, technology-enabled insight and the ability to act decisively when opportunity appears. From investment strategy and asset optimization to development, experience, and destination growth, the program connects big-picture perspectives with practical execution. NYU IHIF is where the next chapter of hospitality is defined. View the conference program here.

“For close to 50 years, NYU IHIF has been the definitive forum for hospitality investment,” said Jonathan M. Tisch, retired Executive Chairman of Loews Hotels & Co., and Chairman Emeritus, NYU IHIF. “It brings together visionary leaders, active investors and global stakeholders to share insight, build relationships and drive the industry forward.”

NYU IHIF will deliver unparalleled thought leadership through keynotes, general sessions, workshops and networking events. The conference will convene 2,200 attendees comprising of leading hotel brands, operators, developers, government representatives, advisors and professional services including over 450 global investors across a range of capital types representing over $132B assets under management.

“Held annually in New York City, the global epicenter of finance and real estate, NYU IHIF is a must-attend forum for understanding where the hospitality industry is headed,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President Hospitality, Questex. “We are very pleased to welcome Anthony Scaramucci to our program. He will provide attendees with insight into the intersection of finance, power and global markets.”

NYU IHIF will feature more than 80 leading companies introducing the latest ventures, investments and innovations redefining guest experiences, operational efficiency and deal structures.

A series of networking events and spaces will connect executives, investors and operators to foster partnerships and collaborations via strategic roundtables, interactive sessions, an investor lounge, content-led networking sessions and unique networking events. Fifty percent of the event space will be dedicated to one-on-one networking.

NYU IHIF supports the future of hospitality investment. A share of proceeds from the event will help fund student scholarships at the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality and further support the program’s mission of educating and preparing future leaders and innovators for careers in global hospitality management, travel and tourism.

“NYU IHIF has long been the gathering place for the hospitality industry’s most influential leaders, alongside the students who represent its future. The conference offers a powerful opportunity to explore where the industry is headed and how it continues to evolve as a driving force in the global economy,” said Nicolas Graf, Associate Dean of the Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality.

Additionally, the second edition of BxR - Brand x Residential, which is dedicated entirely to investment, development and strategy within branded residences, will be co-located with NYU IHIF for one full day of programming on June 2. The event will bring together 200 branded residential pioneers and investors to connect, deploy capital and drive developments forward to build iconic branded residences of the future.

