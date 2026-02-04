Alloy Acquires Look Listen to Advance Its Integrated Agency Platform for National Brands

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy , the marketing and transformation partner for the age of intelligence, announced today the acquisition of Look Listen , the Emmy-nominated creative and digital agency. The move marks a significant step in Alloy’s continued evolution into an integrated agency platform designed to help modern organizations align brand, communications, experience and technology at scale.

The addition of Look Listen strengthens Alloy’s creative and experience foundations, bringing award-winning storytelling, in-house production and a dedicated studio under one roof. Together, the combined team enhances Alloy’s ability to deliver bold, emotionally resonant work supported by modern design systems, composable digital architectures and scalable technology foundations. The result is a more connected approach where strategy, PR, creative, media, and digital experiences move in sync, delivering greater consistency, efficiency and long-term value for clients.

Look Listen brings exceptional creative talent and longstanding relationships with respected regional and national brands, including UCB, Atlanta United, Equifax, Ameris Bank, Curative, Oracle, Prudential and Westrock. With the acquisition, Alloy surpasses 100 specialists, reflecting a deliberate investment in the people, systems and operating model required to support brands with increasingly complex needs.

This acquisition builds on Alloy’s recent merger with The Partnership, which expanded the agency’s strategic, brand, campaign and performance capabilities. Together, these moves reflect a broader strategy to build an agency model where brand, PR, performance, experience and platforms operate as a single, connected system rather than a collection of standalone services often seen by boutique agencies.

“Today’s brands don’t just need great ideas from their agencies. They need systems that allow those ideas to scale and perform, without the bureaucracy that slows them down,” said Raj Choudhury, CEO of Alloy . “Bringing Look Listen into Alloy allows us to pair high-caliber creative and production with the strategic, PR, media and platform capabilities our clients rely on. We’re building an agency designed for complexity and integration, but with the agility to pivot as fast as our clients’ businesses demand.”

Alloy has built a strong reputation supporting organizations in highly regulated and complex industries, including healthcare and financial services, where trust, fluency and operational rigor are essential. The addition of Look Listen deepens Alloy’s ability to deliver innovative, deeply engaging creative within these environments — supported by enterprise-ready design and digital foundations built to endure.

“When culture clicks, everything accelerates,” said Kit Hues, Founder of Look Listen and Alloy Creative Partner . “Alloy is reimagining what a true agency partner can be. Individually, our teams deliver industry-leading work. Together, we’re creating a more connected model, where strategy, creative, production and technology work as one. We’re excited to join Alloy and expand this work nationwide.”

The acquisition follows a period of strong momentum for Alloy, including the acquisition of Hot Sauce, which added deep martech expertise, and national recognition as one of Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies and an Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter. Today, Alloy serves more than 65 regional and national brands across financial services, healthcare, technology and consumer sectors, further solidifying its position as one of the most dynamic independent agencies in the U.S.

To learn more about Alloy and its services, visit alloycrew.com .







About Alloy

Alloy is a marketing and technology partner designed for the age of intelligence—fusing precise strategy with boundless creativity to solve complex business and brand challenges. Operating at the intersection of insight, craft and technology, Alloy’s award-winning work spans brand & experience, marketing orchestration, platform innovation and comms & PR. An Emmy-nominated agency and four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Alloy has been recognized with more than 20 Top Agency of the Year awards and 10+ Best Place to Work accolades. Learn more at alloycrew.com and follow @alloy_crew on LinkedIn and Instagram.





