Roberston Stephens Ends 2025 with $8.7 Billion in Assets

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC (“Robertson Stephens”), today announced that it ended 2025 with $8.7 billion in advisory assets under management, marking 23% growth over the preceding 12 months.

Last year, Robertson Stephens completed two acquisitions, adding or increasing presences in the New York area and Rhode Island.

“This was a year of continued growth, reflecting a validation in the industry of our culture and differentiation,” said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer of Robertson Stephens. “We recognize that trust is earned, and we are pleased that our approach to providing comprehensive wealth plans and tailored investment portfolios resonates with advisors and clients alike.”

With 2025’s acquisitions, Roberston Stephens now operates 25 offices located in San Francisco, Marin County, Menlo Park, Santa Rosa, Pasadena, San Ramon & Burlingame (CA), Denver, Vail & Colorado Springs (CO), Westport (CT), Sun Valley & Boise (ID), West Palm Beach (FL), Boston (MA), Holmdel & Madison (NJ), New York (NY), Portland (OR), Austin & Houston (TX), Seattle (WA), Jackson (WY), North Barrington (IL), and South Kingstown (RI).

Additionally, last year, Robertson Stephens was named to USA Today’s list of Best Financial Advisory Firms, FA Magazine’s list of Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms 2025, Forbes’s list of 2025 America’s Top RIA Firms, Barron’s list of 2025 Top 100 RIA Firms, and Newsweek’s list of America’s Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026.

