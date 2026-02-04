AI in Wound Care Market Projected to Achieve a 35.03% CAGR, Expanding from USD 0.64 Billion to USD 12.9 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in wound care market size is calculated at USD 1.17 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 12.9 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 35.03% for the forecasted period.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5619

Key Takeaways

The AI in wound care industry is likely to surpass USD 0.64 billion in 2024.

Experts forecast a valuation of USD 12.9 billion by 2034.

In 2025, the projected CAGR of 35.03%.

North America accounted for a major share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during 2025-2034.

By wound type, the chronic wounds segment was dominant in the market in 2024 and is expected to grow rapidly in the studied years.

By type of acute wound, the surgical site infections segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By type of acute wound, the burns segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the upcoming years.

By type of chronic wound, the venous ulcers segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to register rapid expansion in the predicted timeframe.

By technology, the machine learning segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By technology, the deep learning segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.

By end-use, the hospitals segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By end-use, the home health agencies segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the studied years.



What is AI in Wound Care?

The global AI in wound care market is promoting the application of machine learning, computer vision, and digital imaging in automating, evaluating, and enhancing the diagnosis, study, and treatment of wounds. Moreover, the overall expansion is propelled by the growing instances of chronic wounds, mainly among the geriatric population, and the requirement for objective, digital, & remote wound assessment tools. Alongside, companies are fostering advanced, AI-powered wound dressings by combining biosensors to track pH and temperature in real-time, & provide earlier infection detection.

What are the Key Drivers Involved in the AI in Wound Care Market?

The worldwide market is mainly propelled by the booming spending burden to treat chronic wounds, which fuels the emergence of AI solutions to boost care. Moreover, certain regions are facing a lack of wound care specialists, which is fostering demand for AI-enabled mobile apps and decision-support tools. Alongside, post-COVID-19, a wider population is advancing remote wound management solutions through AI-enabled apps.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Prominent Drifts in the AI in Wound Care Market?

In November 2025, Lovell Government Services and NeXtGen Biologics, Inc. joined to explore groundbreaking advanced wound care technology for federal healthcare systems.

In October 2025, RestorixHealth acquired CūtisCare for hospital-based wound and hyperbaric center management.

In September 2025, BioLab Holdings, Inc. invested & commercialized partnership with cureVision to transform wound analysis and diagnosis.



What is the Crucial Challenge in the AI in Wound Care Market?

The management of patients’ images and data creates major security issues, which makes systems susceptible to breaches. Some of the AI algorithms need vast, high-quality, and various datasets for training; inadequate data can result in biased, inaccurate, or non-representative outputs.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America held the dominating share of the market due to the increasing instances of diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases, with the expansion of home-based and outpatient care. Moreover, the U.S. researchers have bolstered AI-assisted, non-contact monitoring by utilizing pH-responsive sensors to estimate infection in chronic wounds with greater accuracy. The regional regulatory landscape is emphasizing integration of AI, which unites wound imaging with electronic health records (EHRs) & social determinants of health to offer customized care.

For instance,

In July 2025, Sanara MedTech Inc. introduced Tissue Health Plus, LLC, its a first of its kind, value-based wound care offering for payers and risk-bearing entities.



Why did the Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is anticipated expand rapidly in the AI in wound care market. Major countries like Japan and Singapore are putting research activities into the development of smart bandages to track moisture, temperature, and pH for early detection. Preclinical studies in Chinese institutions are increasingly developing these bandages, which also offer tailored solutions, like local drug delivery or electrical stimulation.

For instance,

In November 2025, Swedish MedTech company Mölnlycke Health Care initiated construction of its first wound care manufacturing site in China.



Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Insights

By wound type analysis

Which Wound Type Led the AI in Wound Care Market in 2024?

In 2024, the chronic wounds segment captured a major share & will expand fastest. This is mainly propelled by a huge rise in the incidence of diabetic foot ulcers, pressure injuries, and venous leg ulcers, especially among an ageing population. AI assist in the analysis of data, and estimates healing trends and alerts clinicians, which enables immediate treatment adjustments. AI further promotes clinical effectiveness through image analysis, finding wound boundaries, tissue type classification and sensing pH and temperature to examine infection.

By type of acute wound analysis

How did the Surgical Site Infections Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The surgical site infections segment dominated with the biggest share of the AI in wound care market in 2024. Rising surgeries in cardiovascular and orthopedic conditions, which raise SSI issues, and demand for advanced wound care. Recently, Mayo Clinic introduced a deep-learning AI system for the analysis of photos of incisions submitted by patients at home by using a "Vision Transformer" architecture.

Whereas the burns segment will expand rapidly. Globally accelerating cases of burn injuries from industrial, residential, and household accidents are demanding advanced interventions. Recently, a Taiwanese research team (Dr. Chang Che-Wei) rolled out an AI platform using LiDAR technology in iOS devices to measure 3D burn area and depth. Alongside, the BURN-AID system combines digital photography with Ultrasound Tissue Doppler Imaging (TDI) within Electronic Medical Records (EMR).

By type of chronic wound analysis

Why did the Venous Ulcers Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The venous ulcers segment was dominant in the market & will witness the fastest growth. Major growth factors, such as varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), obesity, extended sitting or standing, and an aged population, etc., are highly demanding novelty in interventions. For which AI algorithms are using non-contact infrared thermal imaging to find "hotspots" of inflammation, and integration with ultrasound devices supports in detecting minor venous reflux or early-stage thrombi with greater precision.

By technology analysis

Which Technology Led the AI in Wound Care Market in 2024?

In 2024, the machine learning segment dominated with a major share of the market in 2024. Its adoption is fueled by the growing need for quicker, objective diagnosis, escalated telehealth adoption, and the push to lower healthcare spending and clinician workload. The market is widely transforming 3D wound measurement, automatic tissue characterization, & predictive analytics to minimize healing time & expenditures, specifically for chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers (DFU).

Furthermore, the deep learning segment is predicted to register the fastest growth. These models support the projection of wound healing trajectories and alert clinicians to potential difficulties before they become vital. Whereas, Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (DCNNs) are employed in studies to distinguish multiple wound kinds, like deep, infected, arterial, venous, and pressure wounds simultaneously. U-Net and Mask R-CNN are used in wound boundaries & classification of tissue types.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

By end-use analysis

How did the Hospitals Segment Dominate the AI in Wound Care Market in 2024?

The hospitals segment captured the biggest share of the market in 2024. Advanced hospitals are widely promoting Swift Medical’s platform for smartphone-based imaging & Spectral AI’s DeepView system for burn care. However, Mayo Clinic, Mass General Brigham, Cleveland Clinic, and UCSF Health are immensely investing in AI for diverse clinical and operational efficiencies, like wound care.

Moreover, the home health agencies segment will expand rapidly. Their expansion is encouraged by the widening need for remote monitoring, specialized care, and standardized, extensive documentation. Recently, Healthy.io integrated with substantial US hospitals and home health providers by using computer vision to implement standard smartphone cameras into medical-grade, FDA-cleared wound scanners. Additionally, wearable AI sensors combined with dressings to track pH, temperature, and moisture, which identify early signs of infection or chronic inflammation.

What are the Significant Developments in the AI in Wound Care Market?

In November 2025, IR-MED Ltd. began the first-in-human clinical trial of its DiaSafe device to target DFUs.

In June 2025, Vital Wound Care launched an AI-powered wound app and expanded in-home services across a wider Houston.

AI in Wound Care Market Key Players List

Aldevron

eKare

Healthy.io

Kronikare

Intellicure

Perceptive Solutions

Spectral AI

Swift Medical

The Wound Pros

Tissue Analytics

Wound Vision



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The AI in genomics market size is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23.6%, from USD 1.67 billion in 2025 to USD 13.88 billion by 2035, over the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The global AI in oncology market size is estimated at US$ 1.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to US$ 2.52 billion in 2025, reaching around US$ 25.02 billion by 2034. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 29.36% between 2025 and 2034.

The global AI in mental health chatbots market size was estimated at USD 59.49 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 64.06 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 124.79 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.69% from 2026 to 2035.

The global artificial intelligence in life sciences market size was calculated at USD 2.71 billion in 2025, to reach USD 3.26 billion in 2026 is expected to be worth USD 17.08 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 20.21% from 2026 to 2035.

The AI in biotechnology market size reached US$ 3.89 billion in 2025 and is anticipate to increase to US$ 4.63 billion in 2026. By 2035, the market is forecasted to achieve a value of around US$ 22.23 billion, growing at a CAGR of 19.04%.

The global AI in ophthalmology market size was estimated at USD 314.64 million in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 430.43 million in 2026 to approximately USD 7222.29 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 36.8% from 2026 to 2035.

The global AI in Lab Automation market is emerging as a high-growth sector, projected to witness substantial revenue expansion throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

The global AI in medical scheduling software market size is calculated at USD 204.79 million in 2025, grew to USD 262.42 million in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 2444.35 million by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 28.14% between 2026 and 2035.

The AI in biopharmaceuticals market size is calculated at US$ 1.55 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 2.05 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 24.49 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 32.27% between 2025 and 2034.

The global AI in medical devices market size is calculated at US$ 22.29 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 32.21 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 886.39 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 44.53% between 2025 and 2034.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Wound Type

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

By Type of Acute Wound

Burns

Surgical Site Infections

Others



By Type of Chronic Wound

Diabetic Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Ulcers

Other Chronic Wounds

By Technology

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Other Technologies



By End-User

Hospitals

Home Health Agencies

Clinical Trials and Research Centers

Nursing Facilities

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5619

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Towards Packaging | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Healthcare Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest

Also Read:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/ai-in-telehealth-and-telemedicine-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/pathology-laboratories-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/generative-ai-in-healthcare-market

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/generative-ai-in-life-sciences-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cell-and-gene-supply-chain-solutions-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/conversational-ai-in-healthcare-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/us-ai-in-healthcare-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/generative-ai-in-drug-discovery-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/next-generation-ai-in-life-sciences-market-sizing

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/ai-voice-agents-in-healthcare-market-sizing