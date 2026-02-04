Virtuozzo Names Kurt Daniel as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo, a leading infrastructure software provider for cloud service providers, SaaS companies, and other organizations, today announced the appointment of Kurt Daniel as CEO. Daniel brings decades of executive leadership across cloud, infrastructure, SaaS, and platform businesses, and returns to Virtuozzo with deep roots in the company’s origins at Parallels.

Daniel’s appointment marks a pivotal leadership moment as Virtuozzo enters its next phase of growth. Under his leadership, the company will continue innovating across hyperconverged infrastructure, virtualization, data-sovereign storage, and application management while laying the groundwork for a more unified, streamlined platform experience for customers and partners.

“Coming back to Virtuozzo after 15 years brings my career full-circle, while over that time the company has evolved significantly,” said Daniel. “Now, we have the opportunity to bring our capabilities together in a way that reduces complexity, improves economics, and supports long-term growth for service providers, software vendors, and others building and operating cloud infrastructure and applications.”

Daniel has led and scaled four technology companies as CEO and has contributed to 12 successful exits – three IPOs and nine acquisitions – now collectively worth approximately $100 billion. His leadership experience spans cloud platforms, infrastructure software, developer ecosystems, and business applications, with prior roles at companies including Microsoft, Parallels, MongoDB, and companies that are part of Lumine Group.

Also, Daniel has been an independent board member and advisor contributing to the growth and success of companies like Code Climate, Kloog (acquired by Facebook), Lightyear, Quicksave Interactive, and others. His strategic insights and leadership have been pivotal in shaping new products and services, strengthening go-to-market strategy, scaling operations, and enhancing customer experience across multiple sectors.

“Kurt is an established leader with a deep understanding of Virtuozzo’s DNA and a strong track record of building and scaling platform, middleware, and infrastructure software businesses,” said Serg Bell, founder, chairman, and chief constructor of Virtuozzo. “We share a clear vision focused on efficiency, versatility, performance, security, and reliability, especially as AI-driven demand accelerates the need for compute, storage, and networking. I have complete confidence in Kurt’s ability to lead Virtuozzo through its next phase of growth and innovation.”

Virtuozzo delivers a consolidated cloud platform purpose-built for service providers, software development companies, and other organizations. Its solutions span cloud infrastructure, virtualization, data-sovereign storage, and application management that help customers reduce cost and complexity while accelerating innovation and sustainable growth.

To learn more about Virtuozzo and its cloud solutions, visit https://virtuozzo.com .