Poland Alternative Lending Business Report 2025: Market to Grow by 14.2% to Reach $2.42 Billion - Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs to 2029

Alternative lending market in Poland is expected to grow by 14.2% annually, reaching US$2.42 billion by 2025. The alternative lending market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 15.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the alternative lending market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$2.12 billion to approximately US$3.98 billion.







This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the alternative lending industry in Poland, offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and alternative lending markets. It covers more than 100+ KPIs, including loan disbursement value, loan disbursement volume, average loan ticket size, and penetration rate.



The report offers in-depth segmentation across lending dimensions, including type of lending (Bank-based/NBFC and Alternative Lending), end-user segments (Retail Lending and SME/MSME Lending), and loan types. It further categorizes the alternative lending ecosystem by finance models (P2P Marketplace, Balance Sheet, Invoice Trading, Real Estate Crowdfunding, and Other Models), distribution channels (Branch/Physical, Direct Digital, and Agent/Broker), and payment instruments (Credit Transfer, Debit Card, E-Money, and Others).

In addition, the analysis captures borrower demographics by age, income, and gender, alongside delinquency performance indicators. Collectively, these datasets provide a comprehensive and quantifiable view of market size, structure, lending behavior, and risk dynamics within the lending ecosystem.



The analyst's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Poland



Report Scope



Macroeconomic Overview: Poland Economic Indicators

Poland by Gross Domestic Product (Current Prices)

Poland by Population

Poland Unemployment Rate

Operational Enablers and Infrastructure Readiness

Smartphone Penetration

Internet Connectivity & Broadband Access

Digital Wallet Adoption Rate

Real-Time Payments Infrastructure

E-commerce Penetration

Poland Lending Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Loan Disbursement Value

Loan Disbursement Volume

Average Loan Ticket Size

Poland Lending Market Segmentation by Lending Type

Bank-based / NBFC Lending

Alternative Lending

Poland Lending Market Segmentation by End-User

Retail Lending

SME / MSME Lending

Poland Retail Lending Market Segmentation by Loan Purpose

Housing / Mortgage Loans

Auto Loans

Education Loans

Personal Loans

Other Retail Loan Types (e.g., BNPL, Travel, Green Loans, Payday)

Poland SME / MSME Lending Market Segmentation by Loan Purpose

Working Capital Loans

Expansion Loans

Equipment / Machinery Loans

Invoice Financing / Factoring

Trade Finance (Import / Export)

Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans

Other SME Lending (e.g., Digital Adoption, Franchise Financing)

Poland Lending Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Branch / Physical

Direct Digital Lending

Agent / Broker Channel

Poland Alternative Lending Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Loan Disbursement Value

Loan Disbursement Volume

Average Loan Ticket Size

Poland Alternative Lending Market Segmentation by End-User

Consumer Lending

SME / MSME Lending

Poland Alternative Lending Market Segmentation by Finance Models

P2P Marketplace

Balance Sheet Lending

Invoice Trading

Real Estate Crowdfunding

Other / Hybrid Models

Combined View: Finance Models by End-User Segments

P2P Marketplace - Consumer Lending / SME Lending / Property Lending

Balance Sheet Lending - Consumer Lending / SME Lending / Property Lending

Poland Alternative Lending by Loan Purpose - Consumer Lending

Personal Loans

Payroll Advance

Home Improvement Loans

Education / Student Loans

Point-of-Sale (POS) Credit

Auto Loans

Medical Loans

Other Consumer Lending Types

Poland Alternative Lending by Loan Purpose - SME / MSME Lending

Lines of Credit

Merchant Cash Advance

Invoice Factoring

Revenue-Based Financing

Other SME Loan Types

Poland Alternative Lending Segmentation by Payment Instrument

Credit Transfer

Debit Card

E-Money

Other Instruments

Cross-Segmentation: Finance Models across Payment Instruments

P2P Marketplace across Credit Transfer / Debit Card / E-Money / Other

Balance Sheet Lending by Payment Instrument

Invoice Trading by Payment Instrument

Real Estate Crowdfunding by Payment Instrument

Other Models by Payment Instrument

Poland Alternative Lending - Borrower-Level Insights: Consumer Demographics & Behavior

Borrower Distribution by Age Group

Borrower Distribution by Income Level

Borrower Distribution by Gender

Poland Alternative Lending Credit Risk & Quality Metrics

Delinquency Rate (30 Days / 90 Days), 2024

