MIMEDX Enters into Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Summit Products Group for Multiple Innovative Surgical & Wound Products

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Summit Products Group (“Summit”) to distribute three innovative, 510(k) cleared products that complement the Company’s leading Surgical & Wound product portfolio: Hydrelix, NovaForm®, and G4Derm® Plus.

About the products:

Hydrelix Collagen Matrix is a sterile, Type 1 collagen powder, comprised of soluble modified bovine collagen. The product is formulated from hydrolyzed and modified collagens in powdered form, bypassing the need for further enzymatic degradation by the body. This allows the bioactive components of collagen to be readily available at the wound site, facilitating a more direct and efficient therapeutic effect.

NovaForm Wound Matrix is a proprietary bioglass and collagen-based wound dressing intended for use in the management of partial and full-thickness wounds, such as pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers and surgical wounds. The highly conformable, bioengineered matrix is designed to protect the wound, while maintaining a moist environment that supports the body's natural healing process.

G4Derm Plus is a flowable peptide matrix engineered for rapid, protected wound closure. The product forms a 3D scaffold that mimics the human extracellular matrix (ECM) and serves as an antibacterial barrier that protects the wound. The biomimetic matrix is uniquely positioned to simultaneously spur tissue regrowth and control bioburden.



“We are excited to announce this distribution agreement with Summit to meaningfully expand our product offering with Hydrelix, NovaForm and G4Derm Plus. These are innovative xenograft and synthetic products that strengthen our ability to serve the Surgical & Wound markets,” stated Kim Moller, MIMEDX Chief Commercial Officer. “As the landscape of this market continues to evolve, MIMEDX remains a leader in supporting customers and their patients with proven products.”

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade and a half of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX provides a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

About Summit Products Group

Summit Products Group is a specialized healthcare company dedicated to advancing surgical and regenerative solutions. With a mission to innovate, cultivate and elevate market-leading solutions, Summit Products Group identifies breakthrough products, guides them through regulatory pathways and delivers them to providers who demand clinical excellence. Through strategic partnerships, integrated logistics, and a deep understanding of FDA compliance, Summit Products Group brings clarity and confidence to the commercialization of novel technologies. On the web: www.summitproductsgroup.com.

