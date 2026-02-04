BitMart US Launches Super BOGO Campaign: Buy One, Get One Free Rewards to Kick Off Game Week Trading Excitement

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart US, a compliant digital asset platform built for the U.S. market, today announced the launch of its “ Super BOGO ” campaign, delivering buy-one-get-one-free style rewards on spot trading just in time for the high-energy buzz of Game Week. Running from February 1 to February 9, this limited-time promotion empowers users to score bonus rewards while trading with zero fees on a fully regulated U.S. platform.





Designed to amp up the thrill of crypto trading during one of America's most electrifying weeks, Super BOGO lets new users earn up to $20 in BTC bonuses, while existing users can grab up to $10 in BTC. Participation is simple: Deposit at least $60 via wire or crypto, then purchase $60 or more in any supported tokens. For every additional dollar traded beyond the minimum, users unlock a matching $1 bonus—true BOGO style, capped at the reward limits.

"Game Week is all about big plays and bigger wins, and Super BOGO brings that same adrenaline to crypto trading," said Daniel Huang, Chief Operating Officer of BitMart US. "We're excited to offer our users a regulated, fee-free environment where they can trade confidently and rack up real rewards on their favorite tokens."

Available on a first-come, first-served basis with spots limited to the first 500 new users and 500 existing users, the campaign highlights BitMart US's commitment to secure, accessible trading. Rewards will be distributed in BTC within 14 business days after the campaign concludes on February 9.

About BitMart US

BitMart US is a compliant digital asset platform built specifically for the U.S. market, with operations approved in 49 U.S. states. The platform’s mission is to make crypto trading more accessible for everyday users by offering zero trading and withdrawal fees, a user-friendly interface, and a secure, regulated environment. Backed by institutional-grade technology and a commitment to transparency, BitMart US aims to become a leading choice for U.S. traders

seeking a reliable gateway to the crypto ecosystem.

