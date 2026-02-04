F45 TRAINING AND BATTLE CANCER UNITE TO POWER GLOBAL CANCER CHARITY FUNDRAISING THROUGH FITNESS IN 2026

Austin, Texas, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned with World Cancer Day, F45 Training today announced a new global partnership with Battle Cancer , aligning the brand’s 2026 fundraising initiatives with the world’s leading fitness fundraising platform to support cancer charities worldwide.

Through the partnership, F45 Training will integrate Battle Cancer–led workouts and fundraising activations at key moments throughout the year, creating purposeful opportunities for members, trainers, and franchisees to collectively raise funds and awareness through fitness.

The collaboration reinforces F45 Training’s community-first ethos, using training as a catalyst for impact beyond the studio. By aligning fundraising efforts with globally relevant moments and campaigns, the partnership connects performance, teamwork, and purpose in a way that feels authentic to the values of the F45 experience.

Throughout 2026, F45 Training studios will participate in coordinated fundraising initiatives, including a global Battle Cancer studio workout in February aligned with World Cancer Day, activations during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, and additional community-led initiatives across the year. Together, these moments are designed to create sustained impact while engaging members around a cause that resonates across F45’s global network.

“F45 Training has always believed in the power of community, and this partnership gives our global network a clear and authentic way to create impact together,” said Brian Killingsworth, Chief Marketing Officer, FIT House of Brands. “By working with Battle Cancer as our fundraising platform, we’re able to activate our studios around moments that matter, support cancer charities globally, and give our members a powerful way to train with purpose throughout the year.”

“F45 Training has built one of the most powerful fitness communities in the world, and that scale creates real opportunity for impact,” said Scott Britton, Director, Battle Cancer. “By coming together around key moments throughout the year, this partnership turns collective effort into meaningful fundraising that supports cancer charities and the people they serve.”

Battle Cancer is a global fitness fundraising movement that brings people together through high-energy, mass-participation fitness events to raise funds for cancer charities worldwide. Since its inception, Battle Cancer has raised more than $12 million, engaged over 170,000 athletes, and hosted events across 10 countries, uniting performance-driven communities around fitness, teamwork, and impact.

The partnership will be supported through studio-level activations, digital fundraising tools, educational content, and global campaign moments designed to make participation accessible across regions and fitness levels. Together, F45 Training and Battle Cancer aim to deliver a seamless fundraising experience that allows members to support cancer charities while doing what they do best: training together.

For more information about F45 Training, visit www.f45training.com

For more information about Battle Cancer, visit www.battlecancer.com

About FIT

FIT (Functional Inspired Training) is a global fitness franchise company with a network of over 1,500 studios across 55+ countries. FIT provides franchisees with proven business models, operational support, and structured training programs across its house of brands:

F45 Training : A global leader in functional fitness, offering 45-minute team-based workouts that combine strength, cardio, and scientifically backed programming to build strength, improve endurance, and enhance longevity.

FS8 : Combines Pilates, Tone, and Yoga in a low-impact, dynamic format designed to improve strength, flexibility, and mental well-being.

VAURA Pilates : A sensory-driven reformer Pilates experience that fuses precision and performance in an immersive setting.

Recovery : Offers modalities including cold plunge, infrared sauna, and percussion therapy to optimize recovery and performance.

For more information, visit: www.functionalinspiredtraining.com .

About Battle Cancer

Battle Cancer is a global fitness fundraising movement that brings people together through fitness to raise funds for cancer charities around the world. Since its first event, Battle Cancer has raised $12M+ for cancer charities, with 170,000+ athletes taking part across 10 countries, supported by hundreds of ambassadors and affiliated gyms globally.