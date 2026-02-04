Turkey Embedded Finance Business Databook Report 2025: Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Business Models, Distribution Models, End-Use Sectors, and Key Verticals 2021-2029

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Embedded Finance Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Business Models, Distribution Models, End-Use Sectors, and Key Verticals (Payments, Lending, Insurance, Banking, Wealth) - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embedded finance market in Turkey is expected to grow by 9.9% on an annual basis to reach US$3.84 billion by 2025. The embedded finance market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 14.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the embedded finance market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$3.49 billion to approximately US$5.07 billion.







This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry in Turkey, covering five major verticals: payments, lending, insurance, banking, and investments & wealth management. It covers more than 100 KPIs, including transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction size, revenue indicators, and financial performance measures.



The report offers segmentation by business models (platform-based, enabler, and regulatory entity), distribution models (own and third-party platforms), and end-use markets, including e-commerce, retail, healthcare, travel & hospitality, utilities, automotive, education, and the gig economy. Together, these datasets provide a comprehensive, quantifiable view of market size, operational efficiency, risk, customer behavior, and user experience in the embedded finance market.



The publisher's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Turkey



Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance market in Turkey, with exclusive coverage of B2C transactions and adoption metrics. Below is a summary of key market segments.



Turkey Embedded Finance Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Total Transaction Value

Number of Transactions

Average Value per Transaction

Turkey Embedded Finance Financial Performance Indicators

Total Revenue

Average Revenue per Transaction / Product

Turkey Embedded Finance Key Metrics

Operational Efficiency Metrics: Transaction Success Rate, Automation Rate (Instant Decision %), Average Turnaround / Processing Time

Quality & Risk Metrics: Fraud Rate, Error Rate

Customer Behavior Metrics: Repeat Borrowing Rate, Customer Retention Rate, Churn Rate, Conversion Rate, Abandonment Rate, Cross-Sell / Upsell Rate

User Experience Metrics: Average Transaction Speed, Average Order / Loan / Policy / Investment Size

Turkey Embedded Payments Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Total Payment Value (TPV) and Growth Outlook

Number of Transactions and Usage Trends

Average Revenue per Transaction

Turkey Embedded Payments Key Metrics

Transaction Metrics: Transaction Success Rate, Repeat Usage Rate

Operational Efficiency Metrics: Chargeback Rate, Fraud Rate, Dispute / Resolution Rate

Conversion & Retention Metrics: Conversion Rate, Abandonment Rate, Customer Retention Rate

User Experience Metrics: Average Transaction Speed, Error Rate

Turkey Embedded Payments Market Segmentation by Business Models

Platform-Based Model

Enabler-Based Model

Regulatory-Entity Model

Turkey Embedded Payments Market Segmentation by Distribution Models

Own Platforms

Third-Party Platforms

Turkey Embedded Payments Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets

E-commerce & Retail

Digital Products & Services

Travel & Hospitality

Leisure & Entertainment

Health & Wellness

Utility Bill Payments

Other Sectors

Turkey Embedded Lending Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Loan Disbursement Value

Number of Loans Issued

Average Loan Size

Turkey Embedded Lending Key Metrics

Credit Quality & Risk Metrics: Delinquency Rate (30/60/90 Days), Approval Rate, Default Rate, Loss Given Default (LGD)

Monetization & Unit Economics Metrics: Interest Revenue per Loan

Adoption & Usage Metrics: Repeat Borrowing Rate

Operational & Platform Efficiency Metrics: Loan Origination Time (TAT), Automation Rate (Instant Decision %)

Turkey Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by Business Models

Platform-Based Model

Enabler-Based Model

Regulatory-Entity Model

Turkey Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by Distribution Models

Own Platforms

Third-Party Platforms

Turkey Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by Product Types

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)

Point-of-Sale (POS) Lending

Personal Loans

Gig Worker Income Advances

Other Loan Types

Turkey Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets

E-commerce & Retail

Gig Economy

Travel & Hospitality

Healthcare

Education & EdTech

Automotive & Mobility

Other Sectors

Turkey Embedded Insurance Market Size and Premium Dynamics

Gross Written Premium (GWP)

Number of Policies Issued

Average Premium per Policy

Turkey Embedded Insurance Key Metrics

Policy & Premium Metrics: Renewal Rate

Claims & Risk Performance Metrics: Claims Ratio (Loss Ratio), Claim Frequency, Claim Settlement Time, Fraud Rate

Platform Monetization Metrics: Embedded Insurance Revenue per User (RIU)

Distribution & Conversion Metrics: Attachment Rate, Quote-to-Bind Conversion Rate, Cross-Sell / Upsell Rate

Turkey Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by Policy Type

Life Insurance

Non-Life Insurance (Motor Vehicle, Home/Property, Accident & Health, Others)

Motor Vehicle

Home/Property

Accident & Health

Turkey Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by Business Models

Platform-Based Model

Enabler-Based Model

Regulatory-Entity Model

Turkey Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by Distribution Models

Own Platforms

Third-Party Platforms

Turkey Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets

E-commerce & Retail

Travel & Hospitality

Automotive & Mobility

Healthcare

Other Sectors

Turkey Embedded Banking Market Size and Account Dynamics

Total Deposits / Inflows

Account Fee Revenue

Turkey Embedded Banking Key Metrics

Account Metrics: Account Churn Rate

Risk & Compliance Metrics: Fraudulent Transaction Rate

Turkey Embedded Banking Distribution by End-Use Markets

Gig & Freelance Platforms

E-commerce & Marketplaces

Fintech Apps & Neobanks

Other Platforms

Turkey Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Size and User Dynamics

Total Assets Under Management (AUM)

Number of Investment Transactions

Average Investment per User

Turkey Embedded Investments & Wealth Key Metrics

Returns & Performance Metrics: Annualized Portfolio Return

Retention Metrics: Account Churn Rate

Turkey Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Segmentation by Business Models

Platform-Based Model

Enabler-Based Model

Regulatory-Entity Model

Turkey Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Segmentation by Distribution Models

Own Platforms

Third-Party Platforms

Turkey Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets

Fintech & Neobank Apps

E-commerce & Super Apps

Gig & Freelancer Platforms

Other Platforms

