Latin America B2C Ecommerce Databook Report 2025: Bundled Research Covering Latin America with Focus on Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America B2C Ecommerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ecommerce market in Latin America is expected to grow by 9.6% annually, reaching US$173.2 billion by 2025. The ecommerce market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 13.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$158.1 billion to approximately US$235.7 billion.





Over the next 2-4 years, competition will harden around logistics density, instant-payment integration and compliance with evolving cross-border rules, particularly in Mexico and Brazil. Marketplaces are expected to deepen their ecosystem models by adding advertising, credit, and loyalty, while omnichannel retailers are expected to strengthen their same-day delivery and pickup networks. Asian entrants are likely to further localize their operations to manage regulatory pressures. Smaller ecommerce players will increasingly rely on marketplace infrastructure, payments interoperability and third-party logistics to remain competitive.



Current State of the Market

Ecommerce in Latin America is shaped by a concentrated competitive structure where a few regional platforms, particularly in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Colombia, anchor most online activity. Marketplaces dominate direct-to-consumer channels because they address structural barriers such as logistics fragmentation, payment friction, and low SME digitisation.

Brazil remains the region's most competitive market, with multi-category players, fintech-linked checkouts and dense last-mile networks. Mexico's market intensity continues to rise, driven by cross-border entrants and regulatory changes targeting low-value imports. Chile and Colombia show strong omnichannel participation from major retailers, with integrated digital store networks.

Key Players and New Entrants

Mercado Libre remains the region's largest platform with strong positions in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina, supported by its logistics arm (Mercado Envios) and fintech unit (Mercado Pago). Amazon continues to grow in Brazil and Mexico, expanding its fulfillment infrastructure and Prime adoption. In Chile and Colombia, omnichannel groups such as Falabella and Cencosud maintain a high share via retail-anchored ecommerce.

Newer entrants include fast-scaling fintech ecosystems such as Nubank, which is embedding ecommerce discovery and merchant services within its app in Brazil and Mexico. Asian cross-border players, including Shein and AliExpress, remain active, with Shein expanding its local seller programs in Brazil and Mexico.

Instant payment rails reset how Latin Americans pay online

Brazil's Pix, Mexico's CoDi and QR-based wallets in Argentina and Colombia are shifting ecommerce payments away from cards and cash-on-delivery toward account-to-account and wallet payments. In Brazil, Pix has become the country's leading payment method by volume, surpassing cards and cash in everyday transactions and being widely accepted by online merchants. Mexican consumers increasingly combine card payments with cash vouchers and Oxxo-linked solutions, while Colombian and Argentine merchants embed local wallets (Mercado Pago, Nubank, Uala) directly at checkout.

Central banks and regulators are using instant payment schemes to promote competition and financial inclusion (e.g., Brazil's Central Bank adding features such as Pix Automatico for recurring ecommerce payments and planning installment options that directly compete with card-based installments). High smartphone penetration and the prevalence of informal workforces make low-cost, real-time transfers more attractive than traditional banking.

Fintechs such as Nubank and Mercado Pago are building card, wallet, and QR code propositions on these rails, integrating them into ecommerce checkouts across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. Checkout flows will standardize around instant payments and wallets, especially for low- and mid-ticket ecommerce in Brazil and, gradually, in Mexico and the Andean markets.

Card usage will remain relevant for credit and high-ticket purchases. Still, card schemes and issuers will need to compete more on value (rewards, installments, fraud protection) as Pix-style payments eat into transaction volumes. For merchants, payment costs and settlement times are likely to improve, supporting more SMEs to sell online and enabling new models such as subscription and pay-per-use services funded via instant debit rather than cards.

Marketplace ecosystems absorb logistics and financial services

Regional marketplaces, above all, Mercado Libre, are evolving into full commerce ecosystems that bundle marketplace, payments, credit, and logistics. Mercado Libre reports that its revenue growth across Brazil, Mexico and Argentina is being driven not only by marketplace gross merchandise volume but also by its logistics network and fintech arm Mercado Pago. Brazilian retailers such as Magazine Luiza and large platforms in Mexico and Argentina are pursuing similar ecosystem strategies, integrating last-mile delivery, advertising and SME services.

Latin American retail remains fragmented with many small merchants; marketplaces provide demand aggregation plus turnkey services (payments, fulfillment, credit scoring). Logistics infrastructure is uneven, especially outside major metros; large platforms are investing in proprietary networks and fulfillment centers, as seen in Mercado Libre's multi-billion-dollar investments in Mexican logistics and technology.

Access to working capital is a major constraint for SMEs; marketplace-linked credit from Mercado Pago and fintechs like Nubank is increasingly tied to sales histories on these platforms. Ecosystem platforms will deepen their role as default entry points for ecommerce for SMEs in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, thereby raising switching costs for merchants.

Competition authorities may scrutinize exclusivity, data use and pricing. Still, scale advantages in logistics and payments are likely to widen the gap between leading marketplaces and smaller, stand-alone webshops. Cross-selling of fintech products (credit, savings, insurance) to merchants and shoppers will grow, further blurring the line between ecommerce platforms and financial institutions in major markets.

Omnichannel retailers repurpose store networks as ecommerce infrastructure

Large bricks-and-mortar groups in Chile, Brazil, Peru and Colombia, such as Falabella and Cencosud, are turning stores into fulfillment hubs and pickup points, using click-and-collect and ship-from-store models to support online sales. Cencosud reports that strong online performance, alongside other businesses, helped drive double-digit revenue growth in 2024, with ecommerce accounting for a rising share of total sales. Similar strategies are visible in Brazilian grocery and home-improvement chains that use stores in secondary cities as last-mile nodes.

Post-pandemic shopping patterns remain hybrid: consumers in Sao Paulo, Santiago, and Bogota compare prices online but still value in-store pickup or returns. Delivery costs across geographically large countries such as Brazil and Mexico remain high; using stores as micro-fulfillment centers shortens last-mile distances.

Traditional retailers face margin pressure from marketplaces and need to unlock additional revenue from existing store footprints, including dark-store style operations and in-store picking for online orders. Omnichannel propositions are likely to become the norm in urban Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, with same-day or next-day delivery anchored in store networks rather than stand-alone dark stores.

Pure-play online retailers without physical footprints will face higher customer-acquisition and logistics costs, pushing some to partner with supermarkets, department stores, or third-party pickup networks. As retailers refine store-level inventory and data, they can better localize assortments and pricing by neighborhood, tightening integration between ecommerce and physical formats.

Cross-border and export-oriented ecommerce reshapes trade flows

Cross-border ecommerce is growing in two directions: Latin American consumers buying from overseas, and SMEs using digital platforms to export. In Mexico, new tax rules applying a 19% duty on low-value imports from countries without free-trade agreements are shifting relative advantages toward regional players like Mercado Libre and Amazon and away from some Chinese platforms. In Colombia, the National Federation of Coffee Growers (FNC) has developed a cross-border e-commerce logistics system that allows small producers to deliver coffee to customers in the United States in about 72 hours.

Trade policy and customs reforms, such as Mexico's treatment of cross-border parcels and Colombia's updates to its Free Trade Zone, are explicitly targeting ecommerce flows and small-parcel exports. Marketplaces and logistics providers are building cross-border tools (duty-paid pricing, localized returns, SME onboarding) to capture export-oriented merchants.

Nearshoring and reshoring trends are increasing US and European interest in Mexican and Colombian suppliers, with ecommerce platforms providing a low-friction route to test demand. Mexican, Colombian, Chilean, and Brazilian SMEs will find it easier to reach US and European consumers directly via marketplaces and D2C sites, especially in categories such as apparel, food, and specialty products (e.g., coffee).

At the same time, regulatory tightening on small-parcel imports will likely temper the growth of ultra-low-cost cross-border offers from Asia in some markets, creating space for domestic and regional ecommerce players to consolidate share. Logistics providers in Colombia, Mexico and Brazil are likely to expand capacity for small-parcel export and returns handling, moving cross-border ecommerce closer to standard trade channels.

A bundled offering, combining the following 6 reports, covering 400+ tables and 550+ figures for the Ecommerce Market:

Latin America Ecommerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Argentina Ecommerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Brazil Ecommerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Chile Ecommerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Colombia Ecommerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Mexico Ecommerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 660 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $173.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $235.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9ozmh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment