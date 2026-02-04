China Coal Mining Industry Report 2026: Detailed Information on Reserves, Production, Competitive Landscape, Major Operating Mines, Major Exploration, and Development Projects 2025-2035

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Coal Mining to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the China's Coal mining industry. It provides historical and forecast data on coal production, reserves by country, and world coal prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the country's coal industry such as demand from end use sectors including power generation, and steel industries. It further profiles major coal producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects.



According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), China had the world's third largest proven coal reserves after the US and Russia, totaling 173.1 billion tonnes (Bt) as of December 2023. The majority of the country's coal reserves are located in the northern provinces of Shanxi and Inner Mongolia, with the remainder located across other provinces such as Guizhou, Yunnan, Anhui, Shaanxi, Henan, Shandong and Sichuan.



The country's coal production is expected to reach 4.9Bt in 2025, up by 2.7% over 2024. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China produced 3.97Bt of coal in the first ten months of 2025, up 1.5% year-on-year. While production was strong in H1 2025, growth slowed from July due to intensified safety inspections and regulatory actions to curb overcapacity.

The downturn continued through October, leading to a notable pullback in H2 that offset earlier gains. In addition, excess supply capacity, elevated inventories, and tighter safety and environmental regulations are constraining production growth during the forecast period 2025-35. The country's coal production is expected decline at a negative CAGR of 0.2% to 4.8Bt by 2035.



