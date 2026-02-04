US Apparel Market Forecast to 2029 Featuring Nike, Target, Old Navy, Shein, Adidas, Lululemon, Skechers, Levi's, Jordan, Victoria's Secret, Skechers, Coach, and Ralph Lauren

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Apparel Market in the US to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes analysis, market forecasts, brands, consumer attitudes and trends in the Apparel Market in the US to 2029 with the impact of recent events



US real GDP grew 2.8% in 2024 but is expected to slow to 1.8% in 2025 as tighter financial conditions and tariffs raise costs for apparel retailers. Inflation is set to ease from 2.9% in 2024 to 2.3% by 2029, offering some relief, but shoppers will continue to prioritize essentials. Demographic headwinds add further pressure, with the share of over-65s rising from 18.3% in 2024 to 20.3% in 2029, while unemployment edging up to 4.2% in 2025 may also temper discretionary demand.



Report Scope

The US apparel market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 2.2% between 2024 and 2029, to reach $649.78bn by 2029

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Drivers & Inhibitors

Economic Background

US Apparel Market to 2029

Category Performance to 2029

Channel Performance to 2029

Consumer

Competitive Landscape: Brands

Top 10 US Apparel Brands 2023-2025

Top 10: Winners & Losers Outlook

Brands in Focus: Old Navy

Brands in Focus: Skechers

Brands in Focus: Coach and Ralph Lauren

Methodology

Companies Featured

Nike

Target

Old Navy

Shein

Adidas

Lululemon

Skechers

Levi's

Jordan

Victoria's Secret

Coach

Ralph Lauren

