US Apparel Market Forecast to 2029 Featuring Nike, Target, Old Navy, Shein, Adidas, Lululemon, Skechers, Levi's, Jordan, Victoria's Secret, Skechers, Coach, and Ralph Lauren

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Apparel Market in the US to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes analysis, market forecasts, brands, consumer attitudes and trends in the Apparel Market in the US to 2029 with the impact of recent events
US real GDP grew 2.8% in 2024 but is expected to slow to 1.8% in 2025 as tighter financial conditions and tariffs raise costs for apparel retailers. Inflation is set to ease from 2.9% in 2024 to 2.3% by 2029, offering some relief, but shoppers will continue to prioritize essentials. Demographic headwinds add further pressure, with the share of over-65s rising from 18.3% in 2024 to 20.3% in 2029, while unemployment edging up to 4.2% in 2025 may also temper discretionary demand.
Report Scope
- The US apparel market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 2.2% between 2024 and 2029, to reach $649.78bn by 2029
Reasons to Buy
- Gain a comprehensive view of the US apparel market and forecasts to 2029
- Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of recent events on the apparel market
- Investigate current and forecast trends in apparel categories to identify the opportunities offering the most potential
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Drivers & Inhibitors
- Economic Background
- US Apparel Market to 2029
- Category Performance to 2029
- Channel Performance to 2029
- Consumer
- Competitive Landscape: Brands
- Top 10 US Apparel Brands 2023-2025
- Top 10: Winners & Losers Outlook
- Brands in Focus: Old Navy
- Brands in Focus: Skechers
- Brands in Focus: Coach and Ralph Lauren
- Methodology
Companies Featured
- Nike
- Target
- Old Navy
- Shein
- Adidas
- Lululemon
- Skechers
- Levi's
- Jordan
- Victoria's Secret
- Skechers
- Coach
- Ralph Lauren
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wfjz0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.