Transform Your Life with Humor, Honesty, and Spiritual Insight

Charleston, SC, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faith, Fitness, and Food: A Journey to a Healthy Lifestyle is a transformative, faith-driven guide that blends humor, honesty, and spiritual insight to help readers pursue wholeness from the inside out. Palmetto Publishing and Dr. Shane West invites readers to explore a lifestyle where spiritual health, physical wellness, and mindful nourishment coexist harmoniously.

Through personal stories, biblical truths, and real-life lessons, he shares his journey from the gym to the dinner table, emphasizing that growth is not about perfection but about presence, discipline, and daily dependence on God. This engaging narrative empowers readers to build sustainable habits, strengthen their families, and live with purpose, gratitude, and grace.



- Discover how to integrate faith into your fitness journey.

- Learn to cultivate mindful eating habits that honor your body.

- Explore personal stories that reveal the struggles and victories of balancing health and spirituality.

- Gain insights on breaking unhealthy cycles and fostering family wellness.

- Embrace a roadmap for becoming the best version of yourself—body, mind, and spirit.



Dr. Shane West structures the narrative with transparency, sharing his love for cake alongside his commitment to health. He emphasizes that true transformation begins with one willing step, encouraging readers to embrace their unique journeys.



What will you discover about yourself as you embark on this faith-filled path to wellness?



Faith, Fitness, and Food: A Journey to a Healthy Lifestyle is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dr.ShaneWestAuthor/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/westsidepublishing/

Twitter: @DrShaneWest

TikTok: @shae_ray

Website: https://westsidepublishinggroup.com/

About the Author: Dr. Shane West is a combat veteran, educator, and father of five. He holds four degrees, including a Doctorate in Health Sciences, and has worked in healthcare and taught at the collegiate level. He is currently teaching in high school. Married to Sarah for over 15 years, he draws on his military, family, and life experiences to guide readers toward a healthier, faith-centered lifestyle. Faith, Fitness, and Food is his first book.

Available for interviews: Author, Dr. Shane West

