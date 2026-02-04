IntelliTrans Launches API Platform to Scale Shipper-Partner Integrations

ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans , a global provider of multimodal transportation management solutions, today announced the launch of its TMS API Platform Developer Portal, a self-service environment designed to simplify partner onboarding and improve data exchange across complex freight operations.

“Integration speed and reliability have become operational priorities for transportation teams,” said Chad Raube, Chief Executive Officer of IntelliTrans. “With the API Platform Developer Portal, we're making it easier for shippers and partners to connect to IntelliTrans in a way that's practical, scalable, and aligned with how they already operate today. It removes friction from partner connectivity and lays the foundation for greater automation across their supply ecosystem.”

As shipper ecosystems grow more interconnected, transportation professionals continue to face integration delays, fragmented systems, and extended IT cycles that slow operational progress. The IntelliTrans API Platform Developer Portal addresses these challenges by providing a centralized, guided experience for connecting carriers, brokers, and enterprise systems – without requiring customers to replace existing integrations or change how they run their operations.

“The goal was to create a more intuitive, scalable integration experience that works across the full transportation network,” said Mayank Sharma, Chief Product Officer of IntelliTrans. “By standardizing how integrations are built, tested, and supported, the API Platform gives developers a clearer path to extend the IntelliTrans platform while helping customers prepare for more automated, data-driven operations over time.”

The self-service portal offers centralized API documentation, SDK code samples, and a live testing environment to help developers onboard faster and integrate with greater confidence. It supports multiple use cases across truck, rail, and multimodal freight workflows, enabling more consistent, real-time data flow across the transportation ecosystem.

The API Platform Developer Portal delivers immediate support for five core operational use cases across freight operations:

Shipment tendering, including load tenders, acceptances, spot bids, rate updates, and shipment detail exchanges

including load tenders, acceptances, spot bids, rate updates, and shipment detail exchanges Real-time status updates and document uploads , such as BOLs and PODs, to improve shipment accuracy and streamline billing

, such as BOLs and PODs, to improve shipment accuracy and streamline billing Multi-modal freight shipment exchange , synchronizing shipment searches, status updates, and details with ERP systems for unified workflow visibility across modes

, synchronizing shipment searches, status updates, and details with ERP systems for unified workflow visibility across modes Yard management integrations with ERP systems , including rail yard moves, load and unload events, and railcar sightings to maintain accurate inventory and operational control

, including rail yard moves, load and unload events, and railcar sightings to maintain accurate inventory and operational control Partner onboarding and authentication, enabling carriers and partners to securely self-register, authenticate, and establish API connections using standardized documentation





The API Platform Developer Portal is part of IntelliTrans’ continued investment in simplifying freight complexity and supporting scalable growth across shipper, carrier, and partner ecosystems. By reducing friction in the integration process, the platform helps customers expand connectivity while maintaining secure, governed, enterprise-grade integrations.

Developers and partners can access the portal at developers.intellitrans.com to self-register, explore available API documentation, and stay informed as new capabilities are released.

For more information about IntelliTrans and its multimodal transportation management solutions, visit www.intellitrans.com.

About IntelliTrans

IntelliTrans, a business unit of Roper Technologies, delivers multimodal transportation management solutions built by experts to simplify freight complexities for bulk and breakbulk shippers. By combining real-time data, predictive risk management, and expert support, IntelliTrans provides insights to help shippers reduce costs, prevent disruptions, and deliver with confidence. IntelliTrans' mission is to keep the world's goods moving by giving transportation professionals the clarity, confidence, and control to deliver every time. Established in 1992, IntelliTrans is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Arkansas, London, and Sweden.