TSAHC Honors its Top Lenders and Loan Officers for 2025

Austin, TX, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) helped 9,554 households purchase a home in 2025, in partnership with a dedicated network of mortgage companies and loan officers. In total, TSAHC provided $2.3 billion in mortgage loans and $85.6 million in down payment assistance to home buyers this past year. Additionally, 1,420 of the 9,554 families who received assistance were also able to access a Mortgage Credit Certificate, a mortgage interest tax credit specifically for first-time home buyers that reduces their federal income taxes every year.

TSAHC offers two loan programs to make purchasing a home more affordable for low and moderate-income home buyers: Homes for Texas Heroes and Home Sweet Texas Home. Both provide fixed-rate mortgage loans, down payment assistance, and federal mortgage interest tax credits. Mortgage companies and loan officers play a critical role in helping home buyers access these programs by spreading awareness and helping them complete the mortgage application process.

TSAHC would like to recognize the three loan officers who helped the most families purchase a home with our programs in 2025. With more than 2,952 loan officers originating at least one TSAHC loan in 2025, this is an extraordinary accomplishment.

Dina Pierson with Supreme Lending assisted 103 home buyers in 2025, originating more than $25.79 million in mortgage loans. This is Ms. Pierson's third year as a top three TSAHC loan officer. Ms. Pierson is based in the Dallas area and serves home buyers statewide.

Clarissa Hernandez with Waterstone Mortgage assisted 83 home buyers in 2025, originating more than $21.20 million in mortgage loans. This is Clarissa's second year to receive an award as a top three TSAHC loan officer. Serving home buyers statewide, Clarissa is based in Austin.

Samantha Bustos with New American Funding, LLC assisted 68 home buyers in 2025, and originated more than $17.60 million in mortgage loans. This is Ms. Bustos’ first year to receive an award as a top three TSAHC loan officer. Based in Austin, Samantha serves home buyers statewide.

To view photos of the top loan officers, visit https://www.tsahc.org/news/article/2025-top-lenders

“In a market where home prices and mortgage interest rates remain elevated, TSAHC’s down payment assistance programs are a vital tool that help make homebuying within reach for hard working Texans. We couldn’t do this without our network of lenders. Thanks to their partnership, we were able to help more than 9,500 households achieve the goal of homeownership,“ said David Long, TSAHC President.

TSAHC would also like to recognize the top three mortgage companies that participated in TSAHC’s home buyer programs in 2025:

CMG Home Loans: assisted 583 home buyers for a total of $144.5 million in mortgage loans.

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation: assisted 551 home buyers for a total of $134 million in mortgage loans.

Everett Financial, Inc. dba Supreme Lending: assisted 504 home buyers for a total $139 million in mortgage loans.

Complete information on TSAHC’s home buyer programs, including an eligibility quiz for home buyers, can be found by visiting www.readytobuyatexashome.com.

