United States Personal Protective Equipment (Gowns, Masks, Face Shields and Others) Market Outlook to 2033

The "United States Personal Protective Equipment Outlook to 2033" is a comprehensive databook report, covering key market data on the United States Personal Protective Equipment market. The databook report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within market segments:



The United States Personal Protective Equipment Market report provides key information and data on:

Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2018 to 2033.

2024 company share data for Personal Protective Equipment Market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United States Personal Protective Equipment Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.

Report Scope

Gowns

Masks

Face Shields

Examination Table Papers

Shoe Covers

Gloves

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report



3 Personal Protective Equipment Market, United States

3.1 Personal Protective Equipment Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.1.1 Gloves Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.2 Masks Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2 Personal Protective Equipment Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.2.1 Gloves Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.2 Masks Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.3 Personal Protective Equipment Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

3.4 Personal Protective Equipment Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2024



4 Overview of Key Companies in United States, Personal Protective Equipment Market

4.1 Cardinal Health Inc

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.2 Owens & Minor Inc

4.3 Medline Industries LP

4.4 Molnlycke Health Care AB

4.5 Henry Schein Inc

4.6 3M Co



5 Personal Protective Equipment Market Pipeline Products



6 Recent Developments

6.1 Corporate Communications

6.1.1 Oct 21, 2025: CYIOS Corporation Announces Leadership Transition and Engages AI and SaaS Advisors

6.1.2 Oct 15, 2025: DSU And LifeScape Collaborate To Develop Protective Gear

6.1.3 Aug 05, 2025: Avanos Medical Appoints Scott Galovan as CFO and David Pacitti to Board of Directors

6.2 Financial Announcements

6.2.1 Oct 21, 2025: Henry Schein to Webcast Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call

6.2.2 Jul 25, 2025: Moog Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results With Both Record Sales and Earnings Per Share

6.2.3 Jul 24, 2025: Avanos Medical to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

6.2.4 Jul 22, 2025: Henry Schein to Webcast Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET

6.2.5 May 05, 2025: Integra LifeSciences Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

6.2.6 Apr 18, 2025: Integra LifeSciences to Host First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on May 5, 2025

6.2.7 Feb 04, 2025: Integra LifeSciences to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on February 25, 2025

6.2.8 Jan 24, 2025: Moog Reports First Quarter 2025 Results with Increased Sales, Enhanced Margins and Significant Bookings

6.2.9 Jan 23, 2025: Henry Schein to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Conference Call on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET

6.2.10 Jan 22, 2025: Baxter to Host Fourth-Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors

6.3 Government and Public Interest

6.3.1 Aug 29, 2025: Integra LifeSciences Leadership to Present at Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley Healthcare Investor Conferences

6.3.2 Aug 22, 2025: Henry Schein to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

6.3.3 Feb 17, 2025: Baxter to Present at Raymond James & Associates' 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

6.4 Legal And Regulatory

6.4.1 Sep 30, 2025: PolyNovo Products Not Affected by Pharmaceutical Tariffs

6.4.2 Aug 25, 2025: IIT Madras Researchers Develop Low-Cost Chip-Based Device for Rapid Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing

6.5 Other Significant Developments

6.5.1 Sep 08, 2025: Medline Partners With West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital for Prime Vendor Agreement

6.5.2 Jul 25, 2025: Moog Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results With Both Record Sales and Earnings Per Share

6.5.3 Jan 24, 2025: Moog Reports First Quarter 2025 Results with Increased Sales, Enhanced Margins and Significant Bookings

6.6 Product News

6.6.1 Oct 15, 2025: DSU And LifeScape Collaborate To Develop Protective Gear

6.6.2 Sep 19, 2025: Merck Receives Positive EU CHMP Opinion for Enflonsia for Prevention of RSV in Infants

6.6.3 Mar 25, 2025: Klarity Health Announces Launch of Kiwi Health

6.7 Strategy And Business Planning

6.7.1 Oct 21, 2025: CYIOS Corporation Announces Leadership Transition and Engages AI and SaaS Advisors

6.7.2 Oct 15, 2025: DSU And LifeScape Collaborate To Develop Protective Gear

6.7.3 Sep 08, 2025: Medline Partners With West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital for Prime Vendor Agreement

6.7.4 Jan 23, 2025: Front Line Medical Technologies Expands Life-Saving REBOA Device, COBRA-OS, to the UK Healthcare Market



7 Appendix

