Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. (OTC: TIPS) Announces Strategic Entry Into AI Inference Marketplace and Decentralized GPU Compute

MOUNTAINHOME, Pa., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tianrong Internet Products and Services, Inc. (OTC: TIPS) (“TIPS” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of a new strategic initiative focused on building an AI Inference Marketplace, designed to provide affordable, scalable, and decentralized access to GPU compute for artificial intelligence applications.

Beginning in 2026, demand for AI inference and training compute is projected to accelerate dramatically, driven by the proliferation of agentic AI systems, open-source models, and enterprise adoption. At the same time, centralized cloud providers are experiencing rising costs, supply constraints, and increasing vendor lock-in. TIPS believes this environment creates a significant opportunity for a decentralized alternative that unlocks underutilized GPU resources globally.

A Decentralized “Sharing Economy” for AI Compute

The Company’s AI Inference Marketplace is designed to enable individuals and organizations to rent out idle GPUs—such as those found in gaming PCs and workstations—to run open-source AI models. By aggregating distributed compute resources, the platform aims to reduce inference costs by an estimated 50–80% compared to centralized providers, while expanding access to powerful AI tools for hobbyists, developers, startups, and enterprises.

TIPS’ strategy mirrors successful sharing-economy models by transforming dormant consumer hardware into productive, revenue-generating infrastructure, while democratizing access to advanced AI capabilities.

Rapid Go-to-Market and Scalable Architecture

The Company plans to pursue a phased rollout designed to validate demand quickly and scale efficiently:

Initial MVP Launch This Month: A lightweight web application supporting AI inference workloads using established open-source frameworks such as vLLM and Ollama, with early reliance on hosted backends and Web2 and Web3 payment rails.



Marketplace Functionality: GPU providers list available compute via APIs, while users submit inference jobs (text and image generation) with automated job routing and micropayments.



Revenue Model: TIPS intends to generate revenue by taking a 5–10% transaction fee, with optional premium tiers offering priority access and enhanced performance.



Community-Driven Adoption: Early growth efforts will focus on gaming, developer, and AI communities across platforms such as Reddit, Discord, and X.



Decentralized Expansion: As network effects emerge, the platform is expected to evolve toward a blockchain-enabled marketplace, incorporating token-based incentives and governance across networks such as Solana, Ethereum, or Polygon.



Large and Expanding Market Opportunity

Industry data indicates the global AI inference market is expected to grow from approximately $106 billion in 2025 to $255 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of roughly 19%. In parallel, decentralized and distributed cloud compute markets are projected to reach $10–15 billion by 2030, fueled by GPU shortages and demand for cost-efficient alternatives.

TIPS believes decentralized GPU infrastructure (“DePIN”) is emerging as a critical disruptor within the broader AI stack, offering resilience, flexibility, and economic advantages over centralized models.

Validation From Comparable Market Leaders

Several decentralized compute platforms have demonstrated the viability and scalability of this model:

Akash Network rapidly expanded GPU leases and reached multi-million-dollar annualized revenues, achieving market capitalizations approaching $1 billion during peak growth phases.



Render Network processed millions of distributed GPU jobs and exceeded $2 billion in market capitalization as it expanded from rendering into AI workloads.



Aethir delivered over 1.4 billion compute hours and reported nearly $40 million in quarterly revenue in 2025.



io.net and Nosana each achieved market capitalizations in excess of $400 million during their respective growth cycles.

These platforms began as community-driven, open-source initiatives and scaled through network effects and tokenized incentives. TIPS believes a focused approach centered on AI inference, ease of onboarding, and disciplined token economics positions the Company to pursue a similar growth trajectory.

Strategic Outlook

The entry into AI inference and decentralized compute represents a transformative step for TIPS. This initiative is an opportunity to align the Company with one of the fastest-growing segments of the global technology economy, while building real utility, sustainable revenue, and long-term shareholder value.

The Company expects to provide additional updates as development milestones are achieved and partnerships are formalized.

