Bluebolt Outdoor Awarded Contract to Install Solar-Powered Charging Benches at Northern Arizona University





FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebolt Outdoor, a provider of solar-powered outdoor charging and media solutions, has been awarded a contract to install solar-powered charging benches on the campus of Northern Arizona University (NAU).

The initial installation will take place in the second week of March and will include six solar-powered benches placed in high-traffic pedestrian areas across campus. The benches operate entirely off-grid with no electrical trenching or utility expenses, offering outdoor seating and free wireless device charging while generating incremental revenue through college-approved advertising aligned with campus standards and values.



“We are excited to partner with Northern Arizona University on this installation,” said Evan Seigerman, Managing Partner at Bluebolt Outdoor. “This marks our third campus partnership in Arizona and reflects growing demand for sustainable, student-focused infrastructure that enhances the campus experience without adding operational costs.”

Over the past 18 months, Bluebolt Outdoor has secured agreements and commitments with more than 30 colleges and universities nationwide. The NAU award represents the company’s third successful competitive RFP selection, following prior awards from the University of New Orleans and CUNY Lehman College in New York.

“This installation aligns with Northern Arizona University’s commitment to sustainability and student-focused infrastructure that also activates our outdoor spaces,” said Bjorn Flugstad, Senior Vice President, VP of University Finance & Business Services. “The University is looking forward to a successful relationship with Bluebolt Outdoor.”

Northern Arizona University is a public research university located in Flagstaff, Arizona, serving more than 27,000 students across its Flagstaff campus, statewide locations, and through NAU Online. NAU is recognized for its commitment to sustainability, student access to high-quality education, and student success.

