LV Petroleum Expands Reach in Ohio with Purchase of Wapakoneta Travel Center

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LV Petroleum LLC, the largest owner and operator of TA Travel Center franchises in the United States, announced today the acquisition of a full-service travel center in Wapakoneta, Ohio. This strategic purchase marks the company's 77th travel center location and its third in the state of Ohio.

"Wapakoneta is a strategic location along a major freight corridor," said Guy Madmon, co-founder of LV Petroleum. “This purchase represents our continued commitment to providing professional drivers with the facilities and services they need.”

The Wapakoneta facility features 145 truck parking spaces, 15 Reserve-It parking spaces, 8 high-flow diesel fueling lanes with DEF, Transflo Express scanning, roadside emergency service for professional drivers and comprehensive amenities including seven showers, a three-bay TA Truck Service center, CAT scale, drivers lounge, pet area and laundry facilities.

The location will also offer Amoco-branded gas with 6 fueling positions as well as proprietary food concepts like a Miss J’s Diner, Miss J’s Café and a Miss J’s Tacos.

"Our focus remains on operational excellence and creating exceptional experiences for every traveler passing through," said Jeanette Davis, Senior Vice President at LV Petroleum. "The Wapakoneta location will undergo our signature transformation process, ensuring it meets the high standards our customers expect."

The acquisition comes during an aggressive expansion period for LV Petroleum under the leadership of CEO and co-founder Val Amiel, COO Kris Roach, and VP of Operations Sebastian Velis. The Wapakoneta location represents the third for the company in Ohio, following locations in Napoleon, OH and Jackson, OH.

The company has additional travel center acquisitions planned throughout February and is preparing to open its next TA TravelCenter in Judsonia, Arkansas, bringing the total count to 78 travel centers by month's end.

About LV Petroleum:

LV Petroleum LLC is a leading developer and operator of travel centers, convenience stores and quick-service restaurants throughout the United States. Founded in 2014 by Guy Madmon and Val Amiel, and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, LV Petroleum operates over 75 TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center locations and 180 quick-service restaurants which include over 30 different franchise brands like Arby’s, Bojangles, Dunkin, Sbarro, and Starbucks. LV Petroleum is committed to providing exceptional services, innovative solutions and memorable experiences for travelers and local communities alike. For more information, visit lvpetroleum.net .

