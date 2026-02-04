D’Angelo & Sons Study Reveals 10 Leading Roofing Companies in Toronto and the GTA

Hamilton, ONTARIO, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D’Angelo & Sons, a Hamilton-based roofing and home improvement company, has released a new in-depth study identifying the top 10 roofing companies serving Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The study aims to help homeowners navigate one of the most important home improvement decisions by highlighting reputable roofing contractors based on performance, customer trust, and overall service quality.

With Toronto and the GTA experiencing increasingly unpredictable weather patterns—ranging from heavy snowfall and ice storms to intense summer heat and rainfall—roofing has become a critical investment for homeowners. A reliable roof not only protects a home’s structure but also improves energy efficiency and long-term property value. Recognizing the growing demand for trustworthy roofing professionals, D’Angelo & Sons conducted this study to provide clarity in a crowded and competitive market.

The research evaluates roofing companies operating across Toronto and surrounding GTA communities, focusing on factors that matter most to homeowners. These include customer reviews, years of experience, service offerings, industry certifications, warranty coverage, online reputation, and overall transparency in pricing and communication. Publicly available data, verified customer feedback, and company disclosures were analyzed to ensure a fair and balanced ranking.

“Homeowners often struggle to distinguish between roofing companies that simply market well and those that consistently deliver quality workmanship,” the study notes. “Our goal was to highlight businesses that have built strong reputations through reliability, professionalism, and customer satisfaction.”

The study found that the top-ranked roofing companies share several common traits: long-standing experience in the GTA market, strong customer reviews across multiple platforms, comprehensive roofing services (including repairs, replacements, and inspections), and a clear commitment to safety and quality materials. Many of the leading companies also demonstrate responsiveness and transparency—two qualities homeowners frequently cite as deciding factors when choosing a contractor.

Toronto’s housing stock presents unique challenges, from older homes requiring specialized repairs to newer developments with modern roofing systems. The study emphasizes that companies familiar with local building codes, climate conditions, and architectural styles are better positioned to deliver durable, long-lasting results.

“As extreme weather becomes more common, the importance of proper roof installation and maintenance cannot be overstated,” the study explains. “Choosing an experienced roofing contractor can make the difference between long-term protection and costly repairs.”

In addition to identifying the top performers, the study also serves as a consumer education tool, encouraging homeowners to research credentials, verify insurance and warranties, and avoid making decisions based solely on price.

The full study, including the complete ranking and detailed methodology, can be accessed here:

Top 10 Roofing Companies in Toronto & the GTA

https://dangeloandsons.com/top-10-roofing-companies-toronto-gta

D’Angelo & Sons has been a trusted provider of roofing and home improvement services in Ontario for over 40 years. Based in Hamilton, the company specializes in roofing, siding, eavestroughs, and exterior renovations, with a strong emphasis on quality craftsmanship and long-term durability. Known for its customer-first approach and commitment to excellence, D’Angelo & Sons continues to help homeowners protect and enhance their properties across Southern Ontario.

